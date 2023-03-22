Lumberton’s Labecca Lesane is crowned Mrs. North Carolina Plus America 2023 during a competition held in Winston-Salem. During the pageant, Lesane was judged on Private Interview, Elegant Pantswear, Evening Gown, and On Stage Interview.

WINSTON-SALEM — A Lumberton woman was recently crowned Mrs. North Carolina Plus America 2023 at the North Carolina Plus America pageant held in Winston-Salem.

Labecca Lesane, who previously held the title of Mrs. Lumberton Plus America, will travel to Houston, Texas in July with hopes of earning the title of Mrs. Plus America Elite 2023.

“I’m ecstatic. It has been a worthwhile experience,” Lesane said about the win.

Lesane, originally a native of the Union Chapel community in Robeson County, ran on the platform “Disability Awareness – Changing Perspectives,” a topic that is “near and dear” to her heart. She has more than 15 years of experience working and advocating for individuals with disabilities.

Lesane possesses more than 20 years of experience in pageantry, and decided to come out of “retirement” and compete in the NC Plus America pageant.

During the pageant, Lesane was judged on Private Interview, Elegant Pantswear, Evening Gown, and On Stage Interview. She received the Community Service Award, Spokesmodel Winner, and Overall Best in Private Interview, Elegant Pantswear, Evening Gown, and On Stage Interview. Lesane received the highest score among all divisions in the pageant.

Anyone interested in booking the Mrs. North Carolina Plus America winner for an appearance, she may be reached at [email protected]