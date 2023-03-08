PEMBROKE — Several young ladies said “yes” to the dress this weekend during the launch of Operation Prom.

A concept created by Sharon Hunt, the event was held to provide free dresses and tuxes for Robeson County prom-goers who cannot afford to purchase new.

”You see your prom as like a right of passage,” Hunt said. “It’s a time to celebrate all your accomplishments.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several proms were canceled or altered, Hunt said, robbing students of the opportunity to have that “traditional” prom.

“They missed out on so much,” Hunt said.

“I just felt like its an opportune time to make it big,” Hunt added. “I felt that it would be an opportune time to give back to the community and held the students that the funds or whatever to buy a new dress.”

Robeson County is well known for its pageant community, and Hunt said she felt she could take advantage of that with Operation Prom. Many dressed were also donated by students who purchased a gown but did not have a chance to go to their own gown due to the pandemic.

The result of generous donations was approximately 400-500 dresses ranging from sixes 0-0 to 3XL donated to the cause.

The priority is for seniors but juniors were provided dresses as well. Each student was identified through counselors and members of the Prom Committees at each of the Public Schools of Robeson County’s high schools.

Males were taken care of as well.

“It’s kind of harder to get attire for the guys so what we had done was we asked for sponsorships for the guys,” Hunt said.

Washington’s Men’s Store also agreed to provide tux and a pair of shoes at the discounted price of $150 for voucher holders.

Over the weekend, students were able to choose their prom dress as well as shoes and accessories and get any needed alterations while a red carpet was rolled out for them.

Once the prom is over, the dresses are to be returned and will go toward prom-goers next year, Hunt said.

Tomeka Sinclair is the features editor for The Robesonian. She can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.