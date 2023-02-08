Denise Tichenor and friends to perform Motown hits

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will present an evening of Motown on Feb. 18 with “The Motown Special with Denise Tichenor and Friends.”

The show will feature a full backup band and singers, many costume changes, and a musical tour of this iconic music genre.

Denise Tichenor has been a professional singer and performer for more than 30 years. During her years in the entertainment industry, she has been a regular lead singer for the Bobby Jones Gospel Hour on BET Television Network for 17 years. She has also been featured in the Gospel Music Encyclopedia, “Uncloudy Days” among many of the gospel greats, such as Mahalia Jackson. She has traveled the world singing both gospel and secular in places such as Italy, Spain and Australia.

Tichenor also continues to sing with the legendary group, Kurt Carr and the Kurt Carr Singers.

Tichenor just recently began her “Patti LaBelle Tribute” tour in September of 2020 and is now “very excited about her Motown tribute show.”

The Motown Special will feature many Motown hits from artists such as The Temptations, The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye and Tammy Terrell, Gladys Knight, James Brown and many more — as well as some other old school R&B favorites during the Motown Era that many may remember and continue to enjoy.

Tickets are $30 for individuals, $27 for seniors 60 or older and military, and $15 for students. Group discount rates of $25 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance are available by contacting the box office.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online by going to www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with credit card or cash from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through the theater’s second-floor administrative office by entering on the Fourth Street side, or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339.

When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales one hour prior to the performance.

About the Civic Center

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater is a restored 1928 treasure listed on the National Register of Historic Places that offers visitors a unique and visual experience. The theater is located at 315 North Chestnut St. in the heart of downtown Lumberton. First opened as a vaudeville and silent film house, the theater offers a wide array of programming including live touring performances, original productions, art exhibits, films, special events and rentals. For more information visit www.carolinaciviccenter.com

The historic theater is located along Fourth and Chestnut streets, just one block north of the downtown plaza. There is plenty of parking around the theater.