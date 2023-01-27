Multiple demonstrations, presentations and performances will begin will be held Saturday at the North Carolina Museum of History’s African annual American Cultural Celebration.

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Museum of History’s African American Cultural Celebration will serve as the state’s commencement Black History Month.

This year’s annual celebration will bring together organizations, authors, artists, musicians, filmmakers and scholars to showcase the contributions that African Americans have made to North Carolina’s history and culture.

Multiple demonstrations, presentations and performances will begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 28 and will continue throughout the day.

Exhibits on display

The museum will celebrate African American culture by showcasing multiple exhibits from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The Story of North Carolina”

Highlights of the museum’s chronological history exhibit include the Woolworth’s lunch counter from Salisbury, examples of Thomas Day–made furniture, some Arliss A. Watford Sr. wood carvings, a George SerVance dancing doll, and Martin County’s Purvis cabin, where enslaved persons dwelled.

“Seeking Liberty in Halifax”

Traveling exhibit from Historic Halifax State Historic Site that includes five six-foot-tall, pop-up displays. The exhibit expands upon the Halifax freedom-seeking narrative and juxtaposes the Underground Railroad story with the American Revolution’s promise of freedom.

“North Carolina A to Z”

“North Carolina A to Z”showcases a diverse array of people, places, events and objects from North Carolina’s history through the lens of an alphabetical framework. The exhibition features works by George SerVance, Arliss A. Watford Sr. and Ben Watford, as well as a performance outfit worn by Cleonia Badgett Graves (of the Badgett Sisters) and the kitchen table used by the “Oval Table Gang” of Raleigh civil rights activists for planning meetings. Images and biographies highlight African Americans throughout the gallery.

“Answering the Call: Experiences of North Carolina’s Military Veterans, 1898–1945”

This exhibit explores North Carolina’s military history from the late 1800s to World War II through artifacts, vignettes, graphics, videos, and oral histories. Learn about Dr. Manassa T. Pope and his involvement in the Spanish-American War, see artifacts associated with a WWII Tuskegee Airman, and discover how African Americans have contributed to all branches of our nation’s armed service.

“North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame”

“North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame” features more than 200 items representing a variety of athletes, coaches, and supporters who have made their mark in the sports world. Highlights include a baseball uniform worn by Buck Leonard, the first North Carolinian to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame; a golf club used by Charlie Sifford, the first African American to win a tournament on the PGA tour; track shoes worn by Olympic long jumper Kathy McMillan; and Meadowlark Lemon’s Harlem Globetrotters basketball uniform.

Education, Heritage

Education and heritage will be celebrated with a lineup of several guest speakers scheduled throughout the day in the Dogwood Classroom in the SECU Education Center. Cohosting the event will be Naomi Shakir Feaste, director of the Cultural Enrichment Services; and Najla McClain, program director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Duke University.

From 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Teri Burnettt, an independent filmmaker and instructor will speak on the Sallie B. Howard School.

T. Brookshire Harris, of Peabody Academy, will discuss the BLACK EDUCATION, Part I: Virtues of the Past—Legacy of Peabody Academy (1880–1968) from 1 to 1:30 p.m.

From 1:45 to 2:15 p.m., Frank H. McDuffie Jr. will focus on Part II, which includes the legacy of the Laurinburg Institute (1904-2017).

At 2:30 p.m., Judy Rashid, a former teacher and principal at Sister Clara Mohammed School in Winston-Salem, and retired university administrator, will discuss the legacy of Clara Mohammed Schools in NC and beyond. Jean Abdul Rahman of Black Voters Matter, and Naomi Shakir Feaste, former principal/directress of Sister Clara Mohammed School in Raleigh, will join Rashid.

Nadine Barrett, medical sociologist, health disparities researcher, health equity strategist and leader, will speak from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. on the topic “Are We READI? Building Healthy Black Communities”

Michael Eure, producer of The Michael Eure Show, Wake County Community College, will end the education discussion by speaking on the Twin Colleges of North Carolina from 4 to 4:15 p.m.

For a full schedule of events, visit ncmuseumofhistory.org.