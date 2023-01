LUMBERTON — The Robeson Planetarium is reopening its doors to the public on Feb. 10.

The program is all about NASA’s Perseverance/Ingenuity missions, as they prepare to celebrate two years on Mars. Program times are at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The planetarium is located on the campus of the Hargrave complex, at 100 Hargrave St. in Lumberton.

Call Joy Ivey at 671-6000-3381 to make reservations, which are required.

Jessica Horne can be reached via phone at 910-671-6000.