•Dec. 3

Christmas fest: The inaugural Carolina Christmas Fest will take place from noon to 7 p.m. at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center.

St. Pauls parade: The St. Pauls Christmas Parade is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

Marrietta Parade: Marietta/Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade will begin at 11 a.m.

Holiday Fest: The Robeson County Farmers Market’s A Very local Holiday Festival will take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pop Up: Biggs Park Mall will hold a holiday season Pop Up Shop from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

•Dec. 4

Mill Prong: The Christmas Open House at the historic Mill Prong, at 3062 Edinburg Road in Red Springs, will take place at 2 p.m.

•Dec. 6

Greenery Class: The Robeson Community Art Guild will hold a Holiday Greenery Class 2-4 p.m. To register, call 910-816-7481.

Painting class: The Robeson Community Art Guild will hold a Painting Class with instructor Tanya Underwood from 6-8 p.m. Reserve a spot by emailing [email protected]

•Dec. 7

Advent Noontime: Mark and Lynn Andersen will perform in the Trinity Episcopal Church’s Advent Noontime Concert at noon.

•Dec. 14

Advent Noontime: The Lumberton High School Chorus will perform in the Trinity Episcopal Church’s Advent Noontime Concert at noon.

•Dec. 16-17

Soulful Christmas: DJ Brown will perform in A Soulful Christmas at 7:30 p.m. at the Purple Door Studio Theatre. For tickets, visit asoulfulchristmas.eventbrite.com.

•Dec. 17

Wreaths placement: The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8969 will place wreaths on the graves of veterans at the Gardens of Faith Cemetery beginning at 10 a.m.

Ongoing

NAACP meeting: The Unified Robeson County NAACP meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at the African Cultural Center in Lumberton.

Farmers Market: The Robeson County Farmers Market is open each Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. and each Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon. Vendors may leave the market when sold out. Food trucks are invited to join the farmers at the Wednesday afternoon markets. The market is located at the corner of Eighth and Elm Street in Lumberton.

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwoman Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.