Shown is the artwork by Nadaly Peterson, an eighth grader at Orrum Middle School, who will compete in the East Regional Division of the 2022-2023 North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities Art Showcase Regionals.

Shown is the artwork by Jeremy Dent, an eighth grader at Orrum Middle School, who will compete in the East Regional Division of the 2022-2023 North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities Art Showcase Regionals.

Shown is the artwork by Mellodi Ransom, a seventh grader at Orrum Middle School, who will compete in the East Regional Division of the 2022-2023 North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities Art Showcase Regionals.

Shown is the artwork by Hannah Arnette, a seventh grader at Orrum Middle School, who will compete in the East Regional Division of the 2022-2023 North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities Art Showcase Regionals.

RALEIGH — Orrum Middle School will advance to state art showcase finals in Winston-Salem in December.

The school advanced in the middle school classification of the East Regional Division of the 2022-2023 North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities Art Showcase Regionals, according to NCASA. OMS will join other schools at the Dec. 10 state final hosted by Atkins High School in Winston-Salem.

The works of Orrum Middle School students Nadaly Peterson, Hannah Arnette, Mellodi Ransom, Jeremy Dent and Chloe McQuage will be featured at the state showcase final.

Orrum Middle School Art Teacher Crystal Boganwright shared words of excitement for her students.

“I’m proud that our school has been selected to move on to the state competition,” she said. “We are the only middle school in our county to represent this area.”

Boganwright said she has seen growth in her students’ skills and she anticipates their involvement in the state competition.

“More than 200 artworks from 50 schools across North Carolina were received as submissions for the state visual art competition, Art Showcase,” according to NCASA. “Submissions were sent to judges and scored on a 1-5 scale. All works will be shown live at the State Final and will be open to the public from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The awards ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.”

Also advancing within PSRC to the state competition is Purnell Swett High School student Lisbeth Santos in the “Sculpture” category.

For the full list of schools selected to take part in the competition, visit ncscholastic.org.