The end of the year is quickly approaching and so are the holidays.

That also means it’s the perfect time to get a good book, a hot drink, and a comfortable spot to read in the fleeting moments of peace. As always the library is constantly bringing new books to our collection and we are aiming to get more holiday and winter-themed books for adults and kids alike. If you don’t have a library card then now is a good time to stop by the library and make one. We also have a wide assortment of holiday movies that can be borrowed.

Speaking of movies, starting in November we will be doing something new with our Movie Nights. On Nov. 10 we will be showing “Arthur Christmas” in Lumberton at 5:30 p.m. as usual, but on Nov. 17 we will be showing the same movie at the Pembroke library at 6 p.m. right after Lego Club. Then in December, we will show a movie in Lumberton the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. and a movie in Pembroke on the fourth Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. We will aim to consistently show movies in these two locations every second and fourth Thursday of each month unless our website shows otherwise.

In December we will be having a Red Cross Volunteer Recruitment Representative, Janie McLamb, coming to the Library to give a presentation. She will be talking about opportunities for volunteer work with Red Cross and the importance of volunteers at this time. The presentation will be on December 15th at 6 p.m. She will be giving the presentation in the Osterneck building which is just across the street from the main entrance of the Lumberton Library.

The Adult Services has relaunched our Book-A-Librarian. If you are having trouble with ebooks, email, smartphones, tablets, laptops, the internet, Microsoft, etc. you can book an appointment with me, the Adult Services Librarian for a one-on-one session from 30 minutes to an hour. During this time I will assist to the best of my abilities with any tech issues you need help with. To sign up for this program just contact the library or speak to any staff at the front desk. You will give your name, contact information, and a brief summary of what you need help with. I will contact you back soon after and set up a day and time that works best for both parties.

The Adult Services is also planning on starting a new ongoing program. During the beginning of COVID-19 we attempted an online book club. There were several people interested but it was decided that an in-person book club would be the best option for most people. We are excited to announce that we will be starting an in-person book club within the next few months. We are hoping to begin in January but we still have a few things to prepare before we can start. Keep an eye on our website and Facebook for a more official announcement with dates and times.

Patrick Parker is an Adult Services librarian at the Robeson County Public Library. He can be reached at [email protected]