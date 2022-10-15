LUMBERTON — A member of the Magnolia Elementary School’s third-grade class has been recognized statewide for his artwork.

Daniel Garcia Flores’ artwork was showcased as one of the winners of the NC Farm to School art contest and his original work will be featured in a 2023-24 calendar centerfold alongside other winners across school districts throughout North Carolina.

The NC Farm to School art contest encourages public school students in grades kindergarten through fifth to create artwork showcasing “North Carolina Agriculture.”

Flores and 12 other students were also awarded a $50 gift card in addition to the calendar feature.

“NC Farm to School is a program that provides produce for all of our schools all across our state,” said Steve Taylor, PSRC’s Art Coordinator. “That program provides a contest for the artists in our county and each year they take the best artwork they get from the state and they put them in a calendar … We are blessed to have one of our students from Magnolia school.”

Artwork entered in the contest must reflect the theme of North Carolina Agriculture, and feature only crops, livestock or other agriculture that grow in North Carolina. Students’ artwork must be original and done completely by the student.

Flores’ work features a collection of produce typically grown in North Carolina like tomatoes, lettuce, peanuts, cucumber and carrots. The image is dotted with drawings of gardening tools like shovels and a gardener’s hat.

In addition to Flores’ artwork, the calendar includes facts about NC agriculture each day that can be incorporated into school lessons so that when students are asked where food comes from, they can answer “From an NC farm.”

Flores was honored this week during a meeting of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County and was presented a plaque by Taylor.

“This is indeed a pleasure and an honor. Our students worked hard,” said Magnolia Elementary School Principal Charles Locklear.

“Daniel really is a great student and he really enjoys art almost to the point where he utilizes it in his other content areas as well,” he added.

Valerie Thomas, Flores’ teacher, told the budding artist that she was proud of him as a student.

“Danielle thank you for doing so well in our classroom. You are a pleasure to teach every year,” Thomas said.

The contest is coordinated by North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services with support from the NC Farm to School Cooperative and the School Nutrition Association of NC.

Other winners, finalists and honorable mentions can be viewed at www.ncfarmtoschool.com.

This project is supported by the NC Grange, which allows NC Farm to School to make calendars available to schools free of charge.

