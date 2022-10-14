LUMBERTON — Purple Door Productions is offering a Halloween costume/cosplay event, centered around the retelling of Bram Stoker’s novel, “Dracula.”

The classic tale of vampires comes to life on stage, featuring a team of “foley” artists who will create all sound effects live in front of the audience, in real-time with the actors. The theater, located at 215 E. 15th St. in Lumberton, will be transformed into a lost mansion, complete with scary tricks and vampire treat desserts and drinks.

DRACULA runs Halloween weekend Oct. 27-29 and Oct 31 at 7:30 p.m. each night. “Early Treat” tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite.com; $13/adults and $8/students.

Calling all cosplayers

As part of this Halloween event, Purple Door Productions invites all cosplayers. Following each performance, there will be a cosplay showcase with prizes awarded to the best costumes in various categories: Disney, Fantasy, SciFi/Superheroes and Classic Halloween/Horror.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. each night to register for the costume judging.

This event is supported by the N.C. Arts Council (a division of the Dept. of Natural and Cultural Resources) through the Robeson County Arts Council and an ARPA grant from the United Way of Lumberton.