Hello Robeson County! We’ve come to the end of National Library Card Sign-Up Month, and it has been fantastic to see all the new faces joining the library community.

We’ve had so much fun offering our “Literary Wonderland” programs and seeing you all at storytimes, for trivia, crafts, movies and a “mad” tea party. We hope you took the opportunity to get a card yourself, renew an old one or just stop in to check out some books. However, my favorite, as your Youth Services librarian, has been all of our young friends coming to get their very first library card.

Does your child have their library card yet? I hope so! They’re free.

We don’t even have overdue charges anymore. More importantly, reading with children early and often is one of the easiest and most reliable tools for building the vocabulary and skills that will help your child succeed in kindergarten and throughout school. Even better, it helps to promote a lifelong love of books and reading. To support the mutual goal of developing early literacy, a love of books, and, of course, the library, we are delighted to announce the Oct. 11 relaunch of 1000 Books Before Kindergarten.

The 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program, as the name implies, challenges families to help their children read or listen to 1,000 books before Kindergarten. It is an amazing opportunity to develop literacy and bond with your little ones. Any child, from newborn to five is eligible, as long as they haven’t started Kindergarten. All you have to do is stop by your local branch to sign up and then just read. Every book counts, even repeats of the same book. The goal is for everyone to enjoy themselves. Plus, there are prizes for every 100 books and a big prize at the end!

Now, 1,000 books sound like a lot, but one book a day is 365 books a year. Three books a day is more than 1,000 a year. Even better, we’re here to help with regular library storytimes, every Tuesday and Friday at 10:30 a.m.. at the Lumberton library and coming soon to your local branch. The books we’ll read together definitely count towards the 1,000 books. Or you can just stop by to hear a story for the fun of it, maybe dance a little and get some sillies out. It’s also a great way for your little one to meet some new friends.

We also have Lego clubs for your older kiddos every Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Lumberton and 5 p.m. in Pembroke. Make sure to keep an eye out for more by checking our website or following us on social media. We have some great STEM programs in development and some awesome stuff for the teenagers coming soon too.

Speaking of upcoming events, Halloween is almost here!

Stop by or keep an eye on our website to keep up with all of our spooky storytimes, movies, crafts, and fun. We especially hope you will be able to join us for our Halloween Boooktacular Extravaganza on Oct. 28. It’s going to be a fun-filled festival full of games, goodies, and, of course, boooks.

Whatever you do, make sure to come and see us and enjoy all that your library has to offer. Whether it’s books, movies, computers, puzzles, board games, programs, or storytimes it is never too late or too early to join the library community and join the fun.

Hugh Alderson is the Youth Services Librarian for the Robeson County Public Library. He can be reached at 910-738-4859.