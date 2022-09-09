PEMBROKE — The juried 9|9 Native South Art Exhibition, which celebrates American Indian artists throughout North Carolina, will be on display at the Museum of the Southeast American Indian through March 17.

The museum is in Old Main on The University of North Carolina campus at Pembroke.

The overall winners were: Reggie Brewer (Lumbee), Beaded Walking Stick; first place; Dennis Wilkins (Lumbee), Carved soapstone, second place; and Dreamweaver (Haliwa-Saponi) Painting, watercolor, third place.

The first-place entry will receive $1,000. The second-place entry will receive $500, and the third-place prize will be $250.

Visitors can explore native identity and culture through a wide range of exquisite and compelling paintings, sculptures, beadwork and other genres of art. Many of the works are for sale. All proceeds go directly to the artists to support American Indian art in North Carolina.

