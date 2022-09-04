Pembroke mom uses faith-based book to encourage youth

PEMBROKE — Most people, at one time or another, have experienced teasing, hurtful comments, even ridicule from siblings or peers.

But what happens when a child receives a message that they are in some way not good enough and possibly even unlovable?

As the back-to-school season is in full swing, a Pembroke mom is seeking to help little ones throughout the Carolinas and across the country remember “how special and loved they are, how they have so much to offer the world, and how they have a purpose for their lives,” according to a provided statement.

Through the pages of her new children’s book, “Little Curly Susie,” Suzette Oxendine tells the simple story of an 8-year-old girl with big curls and an even bigger personality, who loves playing with friends and enjoying life. However, Susie finds herself at odds with one aspect of herself and how it holds her back at times. Thankfully, with the help and spiritual guidance of her mother, Susie learns to be an overcomer and accepts herself for who God has made her to be.

Inspired by Oxendine’s childhood experience, young readers will see Susie conquer her struggles by connecting with several scripture passages, which help Susie to strengthen her self-confidence and self-esteem.

“The biggest thing is self-image and having confidence in who you are, the way you are,” Oxendine said. “In the times we’re living in now it’s an open-ended answer. Kids are trying to find themselves but most of them have insecurities about something — the way they look, whether it’s your hair, your freckles.”

“I’m hoping that my book will give assurance that you are OK because you were designed by God and you were designed specifically with what you may call flaws but what God sees as beauty because he created it,” Oxendine added. “I wanted to come from a Christian or faith-based standpoint with the book so I have scripture in the book and that scripture is to help solve a problem.”

Oxendine was led to write the book after her children had to participate in virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve always in the back of my mind thought about writing a children’s book. I already knew what I would write about … I had an opportunity to be home more during COVID and I just wrote the book out,” Oxendine said.

The book is very short and simple but based on a true event that happened in Oxendine’s life.

“It’s about me,” Oxendine said.

As a Native American woman, pastor’s wife, mother of four boys, church music director and physician assistant, Oxendine has many hats to wear. She finds joy in creating unique stories to share about God “and his amazing love.”

Oxendine said she hopes that her new book will not only serve as a resource of care, but also be a beacon of light that will help parents to utilize scripture to answer difficult questions posed by their children about self-love and self-worth.

“In the long run, I kind of hope that the book will be a resource, especially for Christian parents — but really any parents — to kids who may be struggling with self-image issues,” Oxendine said.

The book is available for purchase on Barnes and Noble, Author House and Amazon. For more information about Oxendine, visit her website at www.AuthorSuzetteOxendine.com.