Joy Andrews is all smiles for the Alice in Wonderland-themed library card registration celebrations will take place all September throughout Robeson County Public Library branches.

Robeson County Public Library staff are celebrating library card registration during the month of September by hosting Alice in Wonderland-themed programs all September long. Shown among Alice in Wonderland decorations are librarians Patrick Parker, Asia Carter, Lolita McMillan, Amanda Mili, Caroline Lloyd, Hugh Alderson and Audrey McNeese.

September is the perfect time to get a new library card if you do not already have one.

Library cards have always been passports to knowledge and entertainment and today they are that and so much more.

With the Robeson County library card you can borrow books, audiobooks and DVDs at any of the libraries in Robeson County, and you can access the computers in each library’s computer lab.

You can also use your card to access several amazing resources through NC Live, such as the Historic North Carolina Digital Newspaper Collection, where you can look up old articles of The Robesonian. You are also able to connect to our digital collection of audiobooks and eBooks through the Libby app using your library card.

September is the month that we celebrate library card registrations with programs and events to bring people into the library. This year we have chosen the theme of Alice in Wonderland and have decorated our libraries accordingly. We are having Alice in Wonderland-themed programs all September long.

For our movie nights this month — Sept. 8 and Sept. 22 — we will be showing the animated movie “Alice in Wonderland” while we let patrons paint tea cups that they can keep.

We are also doing something new with our Movie Nights. On Sept. 8, we will still be showing the movie at 5:30 p.m. in Lumberton. But, on Sept. 22, we will be showing the movie at the same time but at the Pembroke library. We will continue this trend going forward by having every second Thursday of the month be Movie Night at the Lumberton library and every fourth Thursday of the month be Movie Night at the Pembroke library.

There will also be an Alice in Wonderland Trivia Night at 5 p..m. on Sept. 16 at the Maxton branch.

Along with these programs we will also be having a Storytime and craft at each of the branches. Red Springs and Pembroke will have theirs on Sept. 13; St. Pauls, Sept. 14; Fairmont, Sept. 19; Maxton, Sept. 20; and Rowland, Sept. 27. Each Storytime will begin at 3 p.m. and will include a craft.

Finally, to wrap everything up we will be having a tea party and craft. There will be a limited supply of crafts for adults and teens where they can decorate a mad-hatter-style hat. Since there will be a limited supply of these crafts, adults and teens will have to register to take part in the event, but there will be a side craft for kids.

Join us any time during the month and sign up for a library card. And if you already have a card with us but need a replacement, now is a perfect time. If you get a replacement card during September it will be completely free.

If you have any questions about our events and programs please give us a call at 910-738-4859. Check out our updated website for any additional information at Robesoncountylibrary.org or through our Facebook page, Robeson County Public Library. Both are a great way to connect with the library and see everything we have planned.

Patrick Parker is an Adult Services librarian at the Robeson County Public Library.