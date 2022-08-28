Artist Marshall-Linnemeier uses mural to bring awareness to domestic violence, MMIW

RED SPRINGS — Motorists and pedestrians who pass by Red Springs’ first mural installation may be drawn by the bright colors and abstract design, but the story behind the work is much deeper than what meets the eye.

Officials with the town and the Red Springs Arts Council recently held a reception where the artist, Red Springs-own Lynn Marshall-Linnemeier, spoke of a months-long project that led to the 15-by-40-foot masterpiece that now covers the length of the old American Legion buildingat 112 E. Third St.

“It is not just beautiful. It has a beautiful meaning to go with it,” said Maggy Morley, of the Red Springs Arts Council. “I think it’s fabulous. It’s the most exciting thing — especially the meaning behind that — because it’s for us women.”

The project was funded through the NC Arts Council’s Arts Equity Project grant, which focuses on projects that work to benefit traditionally underserved communities.

Marshall-Linnemeier and her group Indivisible applied for the grant. The group works to use art and storytelling to bring attention to different issues in the community; focussing mainly on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women as well as domestic violence among women of color.

“My job was to come up with a mural that would express our concerns but do it in a way that honor those who have been the victims of these terrible crimes,” Marshall-Linnemeier said.

The story behind the mural

The project, which began in April, had several layers, including creative health workshops, activist meetings and community engagement.

Marshall-Linnemeier traveled to Burlington for a rally, talking to women and listening. She also attended a rally in Pembroke, where she was introduced to Emily Locklear, director of the Southeastern Family Violence Center in Lumberton, which is where she held workshops.

“I knew I was dealing with a subject that I was kind of familiar with but one that I hadn’t really dug into so it was necessary for me to understand some of the dynamics that went into these organizations,” Marshall-Linnemeier said.

Marshall-Linnemeier also attended several meetings for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and listened to stories of the women to sus out ideas for the large-scale mural in Red Springs.

“I spent a lot of time … just going around and listening to different stories of violence in the community and I was very struck by it,” she said. “Some of the stories were really difficult to listen to but there was an endurance with all of these groups. The families that had lost members went on to form various activist groups where they addressed these issues.”

An abstract concept

The mural is an abstraction of the stories that Marshall-Linnemeier collected during her travels and discussions on this project.

“I wanted it to be abstract … This is probably about as close to reality as you’re going to get out of me,” Marshall-Linnemeier said. “It was a tough job because the wall is not in great shape. We lost part of it.”

Looking from a mythical standpoint, she decided to use a yellow background, a nod to Oshun, a female deity in Ida — a west African belief system — who represented beauty, creativity and love. Her colors are yellow and white.

“She’s the beautiful girl. She loves fans and gold and all things beautiful,” Marshall-Linnemeier said.

When Marshall-Linnemeier, who is from Southern Pines, moved to Red Springs two years ago she quickly fell in love with the Little Raft Swamp within the town. The mural uses the swamp dotted with lotus blossoms and other creatures as a metaphor.

“In thinking about the mural, I was trying to figure out ways how could also reflect the environment that was around me,” Marshall-Linnemeier said. “The swamp has a lot of things going on. People always talk about how they want to drain them but the swamp is really a filter for all sorts of things that come through. The swamp does have a purpose.”

The lotus blooms are present in these murky waters and is representative of rebirth and renewal.

“I decided that I would use the lotus blossom to actually represent the women that were victims,” Marshall-Linnemeier said. “These women live on in their relatives and kids and children that were left behind. These people have not passed away or gone away.”

More murals to come

Red Springs Mayor Edward Henderson said the bright colors from the mural help make the town more “inviting and user friendly.”

“When I found out that someone wanted to paint on one of the walls in our town, I was excited. I said that could only be a positive addition to our town,” Henderson said.

Since moving to Red Springs, Marshall-Linnemeier grew to love the downtown area which is why she chose to focus on the area for her project.

“It has so much potential. I hope this art will entice more people to come and hang out in Red Springs,” she said.

“I know there are artists in Red Springs and there’s no reason why we can’t find funding to do other art pieces and sculptures to help celebrate the community, especially in places where we gather. I’m all for it.

Maggy Morley of the Red Springs Arts Council said the more to come.

“We’re planning to have more. This is only the start,” Morley said.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.