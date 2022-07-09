Fairmont library/youth center could see $500,000 in state funding

FAIRMONT — The updated state budget passed recently by the North Carolina General Assembly includes an additional $500,000 in funding for capital improvements and equipment for the 4,164-square-foot library/youth center to be housed in Fairmont’s former post office building.

“Half a million dollars for improvement for capital for this projects plus equipment is going to make all the difference —not some of the difference — all of the difference,” Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp told The Robesonian.

The building, at 105 S. Main St., was briefly used as a youth center for staggered stints, and even once as a post office, since the 1970s. It was not until 2017 that Don Ray, the building’s owner at the time, handed over possession of the building to the Town of Fairmont, with the stipulation that it be used as a youth center.

That was a promise that Kemp fought to keep.

During the past five years Fairmont commissioners participated in lively debates on what services the facility would offer and who would run it. It was a suggestion by former Town Manager Hank Raper in 2021 to collaborate with the Robeson County Public Library to relocate the Hector McLean Library across the street to facility that got unanimous approval.

“We have entertained the opportunities of multiple organizations and individuals over the previous four years and we just haven’t hit that gold mine yet, but this may be it,” Kemp said during that time.

Following the decision, the next step was securing additional funding sources in the efforts.

The youth center building needed $50,000 to $60,000 worth of renovation work done before it is operational, according to town officials.

Kemp and Raper approached Sen. Danny Britt for funding the relocation and the lawmaker helped secure $50,000. Kemp then approached Rep. Charles Graham for additional funding for the project.

His response was “This will be my highest and single priority as long as I sit in the state legislature,” Kemp recalled.

Katie Fountain, director of Robeson County Public Library has led commissioners, RCPL board members and staff members, on a tour through the vacant youth center as commissioners and Robeson County Commissioner Pauline Campbell followed. Fountain said plans for the building include possible study rooms, a computer lab and creative rooms for children. The ideas of offering youth activities and programs for adults like resume building were discussed during the meeting.

One room could support 20 computers, which would make the Fairmont location the largest lab in the Robeson County Public Library system, Fountain said.

Kemp said the funding means more books and serves, as well as a place for youth to gather and “procure creative, social and intellectual pursuits.”

“In terms of my public service to the people of Fairmont for 43 years, nothing that I have participated in or been part of takes precedence over the importance of what this does,” Kemp said.

As of Wednesday, the budget had not yet been signed by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.