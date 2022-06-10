PEMBROKE — Tickets are still available for the Senior Ms. Lumbee Pageant that will take place at 6:30 p.m. on June 18 at the Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at https://www.uncp.edu/resources/givens-performing-arts-center, or by calling the GPAC Box Office at 910-521-6361.

This year’s pageant has five contestants. Competing are Tammie Jump, Clementine Porter, Marylyn Bullard, Sharon McNeill Burnette and Joan Blackwell.

It’s been two years since the last pageant took place. Sharon Jones is the current reigning Ms. Senior Lumbee and held the title since 2019.

Dale Hunt was the first runner-up and the People’s Choice winner, which was selected by audience members during intermission. Marilyn Bullard won the title of Ms. Congeniality. Betty Brewington was the third runner-up.