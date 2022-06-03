RALEIGH — JC Raulston Arboretum and Juniper Level Botanic Garden are combining resources to host the fourth Southeastern Plant Symposium and Rare Plant Auction on June 10-11 for plant enthusiasts across the state.

This year’s program is in-person in Raleigh’s vibrant downtown and available worldwide online. Advance registration is required. Please register online through the JCRA website (in-person program and online program). Registration is limited and is considered complete when payment is received.

“Southeastern Plant Symposium is designed for serious gardeners, people who love plants, nurserymen, horticulturalists, botanists, plant nerds, and plant-aholics,” said Mark Weathington, director of NCSU’s JC Raulston Arboretum. “It’s high-level, featuring many of the world’s top botanical and horticultural experts. If you want to learn about plants, we want you there.”

Expert presenters include:

— Eleftherios Dariotis, the Greek plantsman, aka Liberto Dario on social media, horticultural genius, lecturer, Athens, Greece

— Adam Black, assistant curator and head of propagation, Bartlett Tree Research Laboratories and Arboretum

— Dan Hinkley, Plantsman and founder, Gardens of Windcliff, and Director Emeritus and founder, Heronswood, Indianola and Kingston, Washington

— Patrick McMillan, Ph.D., horticulturist, naturalist, television personality and conservation biologist, horticultural manager, Juniper Level Botanic Gardens

— Kelly D. Norris, Gardener, curator, artist and owner, Three Oaks Garden, nationally renowned garden designer, Des Moines, Iowa

— Peter Zale, Ph.D., Associate Director of Conservation, international plant explorer, Plant Breeding and Collections, Longwood Gardens, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

— Tony Avent, founder and co-owner, Juniper Level Botanic Garden and Plant Delights Nursery, Raleigh

— Ian Caton, co-owner, Wood Thrush Natives, Floyd, Virginia

— Shannon Currey, Marketing Manager, Hoffman Nursery, Rougemont

— Richard Hawke, Plant Evaluation manager, Chicago Botanic Garden, Chicago

— Hayes Jackson, Urban Regional Extension agent, Alabama A&M University, Huntsville, Alabama

— Adrienne Roethling, Executive Director, Paul J. Ciener Botanic Garden, Kernersville

— Mark Weathington, director, JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University, Raleigh

“We hope you’ll join us for two intense days of talks and the chance to visit both JC Raulston Arboretum and Juniper Level Botanic Garden,” said Tony Avent, founder and proprietor of Juniper Level Botanic Garden (JLBG). “You’ll have a chance to chat with the speakers and participate in the now famous, Rare Plant Auction. Many of the plants in the auction will not be found anywhere else in the world. We want to get plants out wherever we can, conserving them for science and for the benefit of all people.”