LUMBERTON — The Band of Oz will bring Carolina beach music Tuesday to the continuation of the Alive After 5 concert series.

The show is scheduled to run from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the downtown plaza at Third and Chestnut streets. Admission is free, and food and refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees can bring lawn chairs for comfort.

The Band of Oz was formed in 1967 as a part-time band playing fraternity parties and high school proms all over the South. In 1977 the band went on the road full time. Since that time the band has made a name for itself throughout the Southeast by playing the top clubs and corporate parties, and getting positive reviews along the way. For several years the group has been a guest on most of the major beach concerts in the Carolinas, Virginia and Georgia.

The Band of Oz is one of the more successful groups in the Southeast and continues to get positive reviews from the top people in the entertainment business. The band now features a full horn section to total a dynamic eight-member group. They still perform well over two-hundred shows per year for corporate events, festivals, concerts, wedding receptions, and many other public and private events.

The group is made up of members Keith Houston, David Hicks, Chuck French, David Franks, Tim Morris, Daniel Morris, Chris Jennings and Dustin Ahkuoi.

Liquid Pleasure will take the stage next on June 9.