RALEIGH — The North Carolina Arts Council has reported a series of opportunities throughout North Carolina for artists of multiple genres.

Each opportunity is available to artists statewide. Details on how to apply can be found at the website: https://www.ncarts.org/opportunities/artist-opportunities.

New opportunities

— The North Carolina Literary Review is seeking pedagogical submissions such as an essay, a unit or lesson plan, an assignment, a website, or a digital repository related to teaching North Carolina literature in K–12 or post-secondary classes.

— The National Public Housing Museum is inviting submissions by artists, activists, and cultural workers for the 2022 Artist as Instigator Residency, which leverages arts and culture to make creative public policy interventions in housing and related issues. The residency provides support to incubate ideas and produce new work in conjunction with social justice organizing and equitable development initiatives.

— The Black Theatre Coalition (BTC) is inviting Black theater professionals to apply for a BTC Fellowship, which offers placement in offices, productions and theatrical institutions.

— Individuals are invited to join Triangle ArtWorks starting on Sept. 15 for a series of conversations, “TikTok Marketing for Small Creative Businesses + Artists,” explaining how to use TikTok to market artwork and make sales.

Professional development

— The American Craft Council is accepting applications for its Emerging Artists Cohort: a three-month intensive program followed by monthly support to help independent craft artists advance in their professional careers.

— STARworks will continue the WoodFire NC 2022: Envision on Saturday and Sunday. The event brings ceramic artists from around the world to discuss wood-firing practices. The conference is preceded by wood-firing workshops in Seagrove and the Asheville area.

Public art

— The Downtown Greenway, in Greensboro, seeks a North Carolina-based artist or artist team to design and install a bench. The artist will work with residents in the College Hill and Westerwood neighborhoods to capture the essence of the neighborhood’s past, present, and/or future, and incorporate those findings in a public art installation.

Last call

— Cucalorus seeks magical movies and outrageous videos for this fall’s 28th annual film festival.

— Waterworks Visual Arts Center is inviting artists statewide to submit work for its juried exhibition, “ART 4 ALL: I AM: Identity. Stories. Connections,” which will celebrate unique identities, personal/cultural stories and connections.

— Moonshine Review Press is accepting submissions by visual artists and photographers for inclusion in the anthology Kakalak 2022.