•May 7-8

Spring powwow: The Dance of the Spring Moon Powwow will take place at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center, at 628 Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton.

•May 7

Strawberry race: The Patrick Strawberry Sprint will take place at 9 a.m. at the Jack Pait Strawberry Farm, at 1561 Old Allenton Road in Lumberton.

Market opening: The Robeson County Farmers Market, at the corner of Eighth and Elm streets in Lumberton will open for the first time this season at 7 a.m.

Comic show: The Lumberton Toy and Comic Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton.

•May 12

Memorial Service: Robeson Community College has planned a memorial ceremony for law enforcement killed in the line of duty from 10 to 11 a.m.

•May 14

Clean Sweep: The Main Street Lumberton Clean Sweep will begin at 9 a.m. at the parking lot across from Adelio’s Restaurant in Downtown Lumberton.

•May 19

RRR Social: The Robeson Road Runners will host a social from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Happenings on Elm, at 605 N. Elm St. in Lumberton, for potential members.

Alive After 5: The Entertainers will open the Alive After 5 concert series with a performance at 7 p.m. at the Lumberton Downtown Plaza.

•May 26

Alive After 5: Blackwater Band will perform during the Alive After 5 concert series at 7 p.m. at the Lumberton Downtown Plaza.

•June 2

Alive After 5: The Band of Oz will perform during the Alive After 5 concert series at 7 p.m. at the Lumberton Downtown Plaza.

•June 9-12

Wizard of Oz: The Wizard of Oz will take over the Carolina Civic Center stage, at 315 N. Chestnut Street in Lumberton. For details, call 910-738-4339.

•July 30

Fun Run: A 5K Fun Run has been planned for 8 a.m. at Red Springs High School, at 509 N. Vance St. in Red Springs.

Ongoing

Walking Class: A Walk With Ease evidence-based Health class for ages 60 and up will be held at Northeast Park, 500 Hornets Road, Lumberton from May 23 to June 30. Classes will be on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. The deadline to register May 20. Contact Kayla Lowry at 910-775-9741 or 910-734-9686.

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwoman Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.