PEMBROKE — The critically acclaimed Broadway classic “South Pacific” will make a splash on April 29 with a performance at the Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $35.

The show will be held at 8 p.m.

In this sweeping tale centered around two unlikely love affairs, love transcends the harsh realities of war and prejudice. Set on a tropical island during World War II, this timeless Rodgers & Hammerstein classic features some of “the most beautiful music ever composed woven into an inspiring story cherished the world over.”

Winner of 10 Tony Awards, the beloved score’s songs include “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” and “There Is Nothing Like A Dame.”

“South Pacific is a beloved American classic, and we are so happy to present it on the GPAC stage,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC. “It’s also a very culturally relevant show and we welcome families to experience it.”

This new production of the Tony Award-winning Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “South Pacific” is based on James Michener’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “Tales of the South Pacific.” It features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan. The Big League tour, directed by Jeffrey B. Moss, features dynamic multimedia video design by Jonathan Infante and Bob Richard’s choreography. Scenic design is by Randel Wright, with costume design consultation by John Beltre, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, sound design by Don Hanna, orchestrations by Matthew Lowy, and casting by Alison Franck.

Other performances coming to GPAC include Mike Wiley’s “Blood Done Sign My Name” on May 3 and legendary recording artist Chubby Checker will appear in concert on May 6.

Masks are not required for this performance of “South Pacific,” but they are welcome.

For information about group rates, call the GPAC Box Office. To purchase tickets online or get more information, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.