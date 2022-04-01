Happy National Library Week from the Robeson County Public Library.

April 3-9 is a special time to celebrate our nation’s libraries, library workers and encourage library use and support. All types of libraries across the country participate in this week and we hope you’ll come visit us this week.

Celebrity Molly Shannon is serving as this year’s Honorary Chair of National Library Week.

“I am so honored to serve as honorary chair of National Library Week 2022. My mom was a librarian,” Shannon stated in a prepared statement from the American Library Association. “She encouraged kids to read. So, the work of librarians and libraries has such a special place in my heart.

“Libraries are places where communities connect — to things like broadband, computers, programs and classes, books, movies, video games, and more,” Shannon stated. “But most importantly, libraries connect us to each other. Supporting National Library Week in this role allows me to connect to my mother’s memory and all the librarians out there. Thank you for everything you do.”

There are plenty of ways you can connect with your library in the coming days. Everyday this week (April 4-9), the Lumberton Library will offer a special fill-a-bag book sale for only $1 per bag. We have bags, but you’re welcome to bring your own. We also have carts of free books needing new homes. Any money raised will help purchase new materials for the library.

There will be two storytimes in Lumberton on Tuesday at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The kiddos are also welcome to join us for LEGO time at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. RCPL is participating in the Robeson County Partnership for Children’s Spring Fling from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 9. Stop by our table to sign up for a free library card and complete a springtime craft. Hugh and Asia will be happy to see you.

In just our first two months of having in-person programming back, our staff has hosted nearly 50 programs. Storytimes, LEGO days, career fairs, library tours, STEM programs and library card registration events are just a few of the things we have been up to.

If you would like for a library representative to visit your school, business, or organization, reach out to us. We would love to come visit and share our love of the library with your group. Asia Carter and Caroline Lloyd are our Outreach specialists and host a variety of programs for all ages. They can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected]

Hugh Alderson, Youth Services librarian, and Sherry Oxendine, Youth Services specialist, host in-library programs as well as they travel to community sites for ages birth through 12th grade. They can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected] Patrick Parker, Adult Services librarian, hosts in-library programs as well as travels to community sites for ages 18 and up. He may be contacted at [email protected]

My favorite day of National Library Week is Tuesday, April 5. It is National Library Workers Day. Simply put, “libraries work because we do.”

I am so fortunate to have our seven libraries staffed by such devoted individuals.

If you know any of these folks, please tell them thank you for their service to our community: Hugh Alderson, Joy Andrews, Sandra Britt, Asia Carter, Jesseca Chavis, Joella Ford, Ty’Lishian Gaddy, Katelin Gandee, Caroline Hunt, Tia Jones, Cynthia Lester, Caroline Lloyd, Lolita McMillan, Audrey McNeese, Kelly Mecifi, Amanda Mili, Jim Nance, Sherry Oxendine, Patrick Parker, Lauren Piszczor, Margaret Richardson, Yeniffer Rojas Cruz, Nikki Smith, Tammy Vincent, Mary Watson, and Carmela Williams.

I am very proud of the work they do and I’m looking forward to a wonderful spring ahead engaging with our community.

Katie Fountain is the director of the Robeson County Public Library. She can be reached at [email protected]