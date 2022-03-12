•Today

Muscadine conference: The North Carolina Muscadine Grape Association will hold the N.C. Muscadine Grape Conference beginning at the Southeastern NC Agriculture Center, Lumberton.

•March 14

Gulf War: A Gulf War Exhibit will open at 10 a.m. on the Robeson Community College campus.

•March 19

Bravenation powwow: The 2022 Bravenation Powwow and Gathering will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at the Grace P. Johnson Stadium at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Pembroke Cruisin’: The Crusin’ Pembroke Street Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 100 Union Chapel Road in Pembroke.

Talent competition: The My Time to Shine Talent Competition will be held at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater. For ticket information, call 910-738-4339.

•March 31

Kite competition: A high-flying kite competition will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton.

•April 1

Library card: A library card sign-up event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Gilbert Patterson Memorial Library in Maxton.

•April 7

Artist reception: The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton has planned a reception 5:30-7 p.m. for an exhibit featuring artwork by artist Brianna Goodwin.

•April 20

Motown concert: The Heritage Center will conduct a “Motown and More” concert featuring the Detroit City Boys at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door.

•April 23

Arts on Elm: The annual Arts on Elm will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Downtown Plaza at North Elm Street in Lumberton.

Ongoing

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwoman Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.