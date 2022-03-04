FAYETTEVILLE — The Fayetteville Woodpeckers has announced that Building 429, a GRAMMY nominated Christian Rock band from Fayetteville, will perform after the Faith & Family Night game, presented by Manna Church on May 14.

The Woodpeckers game that evening will begin at 5:05 p.m. and the concert will start after the conclusion of the game.

Group tickets are available for Faith & Family Night and the Christian concert. The group ticket price for 20 people or more will start at $13. Individual tickets for the evening will start at $16 when they go on sale March 12. All tickets include admission for both the Woodpeckers game and the post-game concert.

Building 429 released its debut album in 2004 and since has garnered widespread popular and critical acclaim, receiving numerous accolades while delivering lyrically-driven, anthemic hit songs. The band received a 2013 GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for “We Won’t Be Shaken,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Christian Albums chart.

Building 429 also received a 2014 and multiple 2012 “Song of the Year” Billboard Music Awards for “We Won’t Be Shaken” and “Where I Belong” respectively, two BMI “Song of the Year” awards (“Where I Belong” in 2013 and “Glory Defined” in 2005), a 2014 “Group of the Year” KLOVE Fan Award nomination and a “Best New Artist” GMA Dove Award in 2005. RIAA-certified gold single, “Where I Belong,” further became one of the longest running Christian No. 1’s in Billboard’s history at 15-weeks and has well over 246-million accumulative audience impressions.

For more information about the Christian Concert or to reserve your group outing, call the Woodpeckers front office at 910-339-1989 or stop by Segra Stadium between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Individual tickets for the 2022 campaign will go on sale in-person at Segra Stadium Saturday, March 12 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Woodpeckers home opener is slated for Tuesday, April 12th at 7:05 p.m. against the visiting Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.