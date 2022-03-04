Staff report

Christian band Building 429 will perform at the Woodpeckers Stadium on May 24. The performance is presented by Manna Church.

Christian band Building 429 will perform at the Woodpeckers Stadium on May 24. The performance is presented by Manna Church.

Courtesy photo

FAYETTEVILLE — The Fayetteville Woodpeckers has announced that Building 429, a GRAMMY nominated Christian Rock band from Fayetteville, will perform after the Faith & Family Night game, presented by Manna Church on May 14.

The Woodpeckers game that evening will begin at 5:05 p.m. and the concert will start after the conclusion of the game.

Group tickets are available for Faith & Family Night and the Christian concert. The group ticket price for 20 people or more will start at $13. Individual tickets for the evening will start at $16 when they go on sale March 12. All tickets include admission for both the Woodpeckers game and the post-game concert.

Building 429 released its debut album in 2004 and since has garnered widespread popular and critical acclaim, receiving numerous accolades while delivering lyrically-driven, anthemic hit songs. The band received a 2013 GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for “We Won’t Be Shaken,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Christian Albums chart.

Building 429 also received a 2014 and multiple 2012 “Song of the Year” Billboard Music Awards for “We Won’t Be Shaken” and “Where I Belong” respectively, two BMI “Song of the Year” awards (“Where I Belong” in 2013 and “Glory Defined” in 2005), a 2014 “Group of the Year” KLOVE Fan Award nomination and a “Best New Artist” GMA Dove Award in 2005. RIAA-certified gold single, “Where I Belong,” further became one of the longest running Christian No. 1’s in Billboard’s history at 15-weeks and has well over 246-million accumulative audience impressions.

For more information about the Christian Concert or to reserve your group outing, call the Woodpeckers front office at 910-339-1989 or stop by Segra Stadium between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Individual tickets for the 2022 campaign will go on sale in-person at Segra Stadium Saturday, March 12 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Woodpeckers home opener is slated for Tuesday, April 12th at 7:05 p.m. against the visiting Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

