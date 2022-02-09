LUMBERTON — It’s that time again to dust off the old apron and procure the best arrangement of ingredients for the annual North of the Border Chili Festival.

This year’s festival will begin at 9 p.m. March 5 in conjunction with the Lumber on the Rumba Festival in downtown Lumberton. The public entrance fee is $5 and includes tasting all the chili offered and two adult beverages for those who are 21 or older before March 4, 2001.

Entertainment will be “The Legacy Motown Revue” and beverages offered by Healy Wholesale.

Described as the “best chili cook-off in the Carolinas” by organizers, the chili contest offers more than 12 prize categories including Best Tasting, Strangest Ingredient and Spiciest among others.

Any business, civic group, church group, public servant group, nonprofit, Scout troop or just a group of friends who like to cook and have a special chili recipe that will stand out are encouraged to enter. Space is limited to 40 teams.

Team entry is $25 and includes t-shirt, table, serving items and team banner.

Teams are to arrive after 6 a.m., and begin preparing 10 gallons of chili between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Judging begins at 10:30 a.m. and tasting is open to the public at 11 a.m.

Participants can visit www.rumbaonthelumba.com for the chili application and mail to Robeson Road Runners, P.O. box 437, 28359.

All proceeds go to the Lumberton Junior Service League.

For additional information, contact Logan Brill at [email protected]; or Meaghan McDonald at [email protected]