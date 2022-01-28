Inner Peace to showcase ‘Art of Love’

January 28, 2022 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Tickets are now on sale for Art of Love, which is scheduled for Feb. 12.

Presented by Good Fridaze, Art of Love will pack food, music and live entertainment into one evening at the Inner Peace Center for the Arts.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tre’Pone will host an event headlined by comedian Nick Lewis, who has been seen on BET, Comicview and HBO Def Jam. Live musical entertainment includes performances by saxophonist Reggie Codrington and Tishmone’ & The HarMonikz.

The members of Fayetteville-based Tishmone’ & The HarMonikz have been performing together since 2016, playing festivals, private parties, concerts and other venues.

With the success of his album, “Always In Motion,” and performances that have earned him thousands of devoted fans, Codrington has become one the most popular saxophonists locally. His talent led him to share the stage with notable artists such as Kim Waters, Ramsey Lewis, Kevin Toney, Frankie Beverly and Maze and Charlie Wilson.

Tickets are $75 for singles, $125 for couples and $300 for a VIP table for six. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.com or by calling 910-261-5385.

The regular Art Of Love ticket package includes a plated dinner and dessert, reserved seating, a four-by-six photo and coat check.

The VIP package includes a plated dinner and dessert, premium reserved seating, a complementary bottle of wine, an eight-by-10 photo, one signature cocktail, preferred parking and coat check.

Dinner will be provided by Carters Catering.

Walk-ins are accepted but dinner will not be included.

The Inner Peace Center for the Arts is an art gallery located at 302 N. Chestnut St., on the second floor.