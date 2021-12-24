Deer samples needed for testing

In many ways this year was arguably better than last, but still far from perfect. We can surely think of strides, improvements and victories that were made. The coming new year will present challenges and opportunities, and instead of considering what was good, might we consider what we can do better?

It has been said that actions speak louder than words, and as a new year dawns, each of us might think of how our attitudes can shape our outcomes. Certainly, there are many things beyond our control, and that’s ok. But no matter where we are individually or as a community and a society, we can all strive to be better as individuals and as a society.

The global pandemic has consistently been one of our biggest challenges for the past two years. We began 2021 with optimism that the worst was behind us, only to be pulled back in halfway through with new variants of Covid-19 and dangerous spikes in death and infection. Worst was that we couldn’t agree as a country to the benefits of the vaccines and the efficacy of wearing masks.

We did successfully return children to in-person classrooms again, but at what cost? When they returned, the flaws in online instruction became clearer — not because online learning environments are not good, but because we learned that teacher instruction is more vital. Many children had to learn in less-than-supportive environments where computers were expected to be babysitters. There also were too many anecdotes about behavioral problems in schools, too many fights and too much disrespect of teachers and authority figures. Can’t we be better adults, parents and role models?

Some would say we became even more polarized politically in 2021, likely because of inflamed tensions from 2020 that were never resolved. We became quick to “unfriend” people we’ve known for years on social media because of outwardly vocal stances on politics and culture. What we lacked was unity. How can we come back to common ground?

Even on the local scale, there were activities and events that had the potential to be bigger and better, but organizational rivalries and petty differences prevented them from being more successful. I hear too often that one group in this county doesn’t want other groups to have something — a business, an event, whatever it may be — to the detriment of all who live here. Can’t we work better together instead of against each other?

The only difference between challenges and opportunities is the attitude we adopt moving forward. Probably no time in history have we been more poised to make greater advances — globally and locally. But we need to harness our strengths and resources, find ways to support and collaborate each other, and work for the improvement of all and not just for our personal interests.

All of this is not to say that we haven’t achieved good things this year — we have, globally and especially locally. There are more successes than can be mentioned here, but to the point — we cannot rest on our laurels. There is still a lot of work we need to do, and frankly, the answer rests simply in deciding that we can do better.

The hope for every new year is that prosperity will abound, that we can all not just be well, but be better. To reflect on a year of successes is good, but to become comfortable in them is to be complacent. Each of us has a role to play. We can start by making the simplest of improvements in our own lives. Make a commitment to do more, but also to do it more successfully. It is a good time to visualize new goals, reach for higher accomplishments and imagine a world that is much better.

Let the remainder of this year be one of peace, good spirit, and reflection. My wish for the new year is that we begin to see the 2022 that we want, and to begin taking steps — even small ones — toward a better year for each of us and for all of us. We’ve done well, but we can do better. So let’s do it.