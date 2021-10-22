Author Sharon Maag launches children’s book series ‘The Buckingham Street Gang’

This fall, most K-12 students returned to in-person learning after more than a year of staying home due to COVID-19 restrictions. I’m comforted in knowing this, but there is something a little scary happening.

I have been scared for some time about the gaps in educational attainment that we’re going to see before long. When students were learning remotely, I heard countless stories about them not fully attending class, their lessons being skimmed over, and standards of learning being lowered in general. I think a lot of children will be left behind. But what is scarier to me is what I’m beginning to see in the culture of schools. It’s not the same school environment that I remember.

To be clear, I understand that things change with each generation, and I realize that socialization is very different now than it was when I was a student. What scares me is what I perceive as a moral decline in attitudes toward others.

The school where my children attend sends a weekly notification on Sundays to prepare parents for the week ahead. I was stunned a couple of weeks ago when that voice message (in so many words) said: “Parents, please remind your children to be respectful on the school bus. Please ask them not to fight and to disregard TikTok videos encouraging them to attack school staff.” I’m rarely shocked, but this I could not believe. Even my kids’ eyes got big with excitement when they heard the message.

A couple of days later, I had lunch with a local school administrator, who shared with our group that already in the first few weeks of school there were as many fights on campus as there had been the whole year, pre-COVID. He told those of us at the table that participation in athletic programs had been dwindling as well. Anecdotally, I realized that school life nowadays isn’t what I remembered it to be.

But how are things different today?

Our children live in a growing culture of apathy and disrespect, and perhaps the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated it. Mainstream media has been more of a companion than a positive role model, and the actions of many young people are validated by peers, not parents. Coincidentally, like no other time in history, even our country’s leaders are vilified for disrespectful actions, and kids see that too. So why do we expect them to act differently in school?

The burdens of parenting are greater now than ever before. Many of our parents sent us off to school each day and entrusted our development to our teachers. Nowadays, parental involvement in grade school is essential, and that is one place where I think we went wrong during the pandemic. There are still a lot of parents — those who work full-time and those who do not — who strongly believe it is the school system’s job to educate their children; it’s not there’s. Some parents are not equipped with the time or resources to assist their children at the same levels, educationally or emotionally. And the hands of schools are tied when it comes to discipline and modes of moral conduct.

There seem to be more disruptions than ever, too. I’m not talking about excessive screen time — after more than a year of virtual learning, there has been plenty of it to go around. Within weeks of school returning, there were reports of students being found with drugs and guns on campus, some of them at elementary schools. These incidents have negative effects on kids, and they can profoundly inhibit their ability to focus on their academics.

I also understand that rebellion is a part of growing up. And I’d be a liar if I didn’t acknowledge my own distractive behavior at that age. I don’t think anyone expects kids to behave all the time — they’re kids. But I think the level and tone of disrespect is perturbing, especially when in some cases they feel their actions are justified, and sometimes even endorsed.

Typically, I grow tired of talk about the good ol’ days and how much better everything used to be. Honestly, it’s not so. Life, by many measures, is better now than it used to be. Schools are, however, much different than what many of us remember. Some of it is better and some of it is not. I’m not ready to be the guy who says “oh, these kids today…” But perhaps I am. I’m not a champion for corporal punishment and I’m also not certain that instilling fear as a means of soliciting respect is the answer. Evidence has shown for generations that rebellion often grows from it.

I don’t have a solution in case you’re wondering. The culture of disrespect is not new, but it’s growing and it’s scary. Still, I’m hopeful because there are parents setting good examples, going the extra mile to teach their children respect for self and respect for others. I think what bothers me most is the idea that some parents simply don’t have the same resources and abilities to cope with it. Perhaps during these unnerving times, this is when we need our villages to be there for our children, to role model good manners and self-respect