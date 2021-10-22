Author Sharon Maag launches children’s book series ‘The Buckingham Street Gang’

HICKORY — Robeson County readers may see some familiar legends in the new book series released by a Pembroke State University graduate.
Sharon Rice Maag, formerly of Laurinburg and now a resident of Hickory, recently launched her new children’s mystery book series “The Buckingham Street Gang” on Amazon.
Geared toward ages 9-12, “The Buckingham Street Gang” series includes three titles “The Mystery of the Carolina Bay.” “The Mystery of Spaghetti the Mummy” and “The Mystery of Henry Berry Lowri.”
Each book, while completely fiction, unravels true facts about each legend or mystery. The Buckingham Street Gang includes fictional characters, but totally inspired by awesome, unforgettable kids in her life.
Books one and two are set in Laurinburg, which is the hometown of Maag and home to the Buckingham Street Gang.
“The Mystery of the Carolina Bay” delves into the mystery of the Carolina Bays and where they came from. This mystery dates back to 1933 when they were first photographed from the air. The story also carries the kids to Lake Waccamaw, a huge Carolina Bay, where they discover it’s very unique qualities. A couple of alligators make the story even more interesting. The Gang takes to land, sky and water to figure out this mystery.
“The Mystery of Spaghetti the Mummy” has The Buckingham Street Gang scrambling all over town looking for clues as Spaghetti disappears (or escapes) on Halloween. Spaghetti really was a mummy, murdered in 1911 and not buried until 1972. And, then, 2 tons of concrete was poured over and around his grave to make sure he stayed buried. And, yet!
“The Mystery of Henry Berry Lowrie” unfolds in Robeson County, where Sharon went to college at what is now The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Real life Folk Hero Henry Berry Lowrie disappeared in 1872 and no one knows what happened to him, or no one is telling. Trying to introduce her grandchildren to their Lumbee heritage and taking them on a little adventure, the Buckingham Street Gang get an unexpected invitation that takes them on the adventure of a lifetime. None of them will ever by the same.
Riley McCallum, Laurinburg resident, illustrated “The Mystery of the Carolina Bay” while still a senior in high school. She is now pursing her gift in college. Taylor Wayne, a Maiden resident, illustrated “The Mystery of Spaghetti the Mummy” and “The Mystery of Henry Berry Lowrie” while a sophomore in high school.
“Both girls have amazing artistic gifts and beautifully told each story in pictures,” Maag wrote in a release.