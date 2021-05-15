Carolina Civic Center announces dates for Summer Theater Boot Camp

May 14, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton has scheduled its Summer Theater Boot Camp for July 12-17.

The intensive six-day program, ending with a revue for friends and family, will allow campers ages 8-16 to develop essential acting skills, participate in theater games and exercises, create and act out scenes through improvisation, dance/movement, music instruction, and audition prep/headshots, among other activities. Along with professionally trained camp instructors, campers will be under the supervision of the camp director and theater resident artist, Kendrix Singletary, who brings national theater experience to the Civic Center’s stage.

Sibling discounts are available and detailed on the application. Each camper must have a separate application on file. Camp capacity is limited.

Complete admission, pricing and COVID-19 protocol details are on the camp application, which can be downloaded through the theater’s web site at www.carolinaciviccenter.com.

Registration can be completed by:

— Mailing payment and completed camp registration forms to Jonathan Brewington at the following address: 315 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton, N.C. 28358.

— Dropping payment and completed camp registration forms (in a sealed envelope) in the theater’s side door mailbox, located on Fourth Street, weekdays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Feel free to call when materials have been dropped off.

— Emailing completed camp registration forms with credit card payment to [email protected]

Over-the-phone payment also is available.

The theater is planning its 2021-22 season, and will announce that schedule this summer.

For more information, refer to the application or contact Jonathan Brewington at [email protected] or by phone at 910-738-4339, ext. 2.