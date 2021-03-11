Spring 2021 Garden Trail established

March 10, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0

Shown is a map of the Lumberton Garden Trail for spring 2021. Several decades ago, the Lumberton Council of Garden Clubs established an annual Garden Trail for the community and visitors to Lumberton. Working with city government staff, directional signs were posted in the spring to spotlight the sightly dogwoods and azaleas throughout the neighborhoods. The Council has disbanded, but the Lumberton Visitors Bureau and City of Lumberton have continued this long-standing tradition.