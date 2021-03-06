Fayetteville Cumberland Arts Council seeks artists for Open Wall: Community Expressions by North Carolina Artists exhibition.

March 5, 2021
Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — The Fayetteville Cumberland Arts Council is calling for artists to participate in its Open Wall: Community Expressions by North Carolina Artists exhibition.

All 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional mediums that include, but are not limited to, drawing, painting, photography, animation, sculpture, mixed media and printmaking are welcomed.

When choosing works, the council asks that artists consider that because of COVID-19 protocols, most of the audience will be viewing through a virtual gallery. An example of the virtual gallery is available at https://players.cupix.com/p/3Qvxm7we.

Entries are due by 11:59 p.m. March 15. Artists can submit online via Café or they can email their submissions to [email protected] Artists must be at least 18 years of age and live in North Carolina. There is no entry fee.

Artists must submit/email their resumes and a digital portfolio of seven to 10 works. Portfolio submissions should represent a recent body of work completed in the past three to five years, however, if chosen, the artist may choose to select a different body of work for their artist-curated exhibition.

The Exhibitions Committee will select artists for inclusion based on submitted portfolios. Works included in the exhibition will be up to the discretion of the selected artists. All exhibited works should have been completed within the last three years and may not have been shown or previously entered into any Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County exhibition.

Artists will be notified of acceptance or nonacceptance no later than March 19. Notifications will be made via email.

A minimum of 50% of each artist’s works exhibited should be for sale. The Arts Council will retain 30% commission from the sales price listed on the entry form.