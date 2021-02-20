Local newspaper vital to projecting positive image of Robeson County

Last month, shortly after my column was printed, I got the news that changes were coming to The Robesonian. My first impressions were not good, given the current state of our country as it remains gripped in the tight fist of a pandemic and the closing of dozens of local newspapers around the country.
Before I go further, please know that my fears were short-lived, and frankly my suspicions were off altogether. I got a call the next morning after an ill-prompted Facebook post stating that I would no longer be writing this column. The call I got came from The Robesonian’s publisher, Denise Ward, who reassured me that my concerns were unfounded.
Ms. Ward told me that my column was still welcome, and that changes at the paper were going to be guided by a renewed sense of purpose. Ward’s and The Robesonian’s vision will put a spotlight on positivity, to recognize what’s good in the county, including taking crime news off the front page and moving it to a new home inside the paper.
“Much of our readership has asked for this for years,” said Ward. “Robeson County is a great place with great people, and it’s time that we bring them to light.”
The concept of hyperlocal media isn’t a new one, but it’s growing both out of demand and a desire to survive the ever-changing tides caused by digital media. The trust given to local publications is important in news, and it is now more important than ever when local papers are finding it tougher to survive. Local news is more important than you may think. And we take it for granted more than we know.
Most recently, I can think of occasions when local news reportage was vital. During hurricanes Matthew and Florence, The Robesonian was one of only a couple of reliable methods of news dissemination (the other being the local sheriff’s department). Also, during the raging coronavirus pandemic, accurate information is more valuable than ever.
Local news outlets are especially important during election cycles. According to Scientific American, which did research into this topic. They found that as local newspapers closed, citizens turned to nationalized, partisan media and electoral decisions became more polarized on the left and the right. Often, people reading national news were unable to understand how national politics affected their communities directly.
Keeping a watchful eye on the decisions of local politicians and leaders is also a paramount advantage that communities reap from having local news organizations. Corruption spreads easily when unchecked, and the local paper has an obligation to keep its citizens informed about decisions that affect them.
Communities tend to be loosely defined in terms of physical space; however, true “community” is a connection linking emotional bonds and interests. Local news can be cohesive to these ideals in which community is founded. Sometimes people who move from a geographic area still feel a sense of community where they lived.
Ward told me that the recent shift in The Robesonian’s news paradigm is an attempt to bring value to readers by highlighting local sports, arts and culture. Recognizing that Robeson County has theaters, museums, sports parks and more, the news publisher said that these are all important in the county’s image.
There is a lot to be proud of in our community, and our local newspaper is just one thing. If you are reading this now then you already understand why we need to support local news, especially the positive attributes the paper highlights.
James Bass is the executive director of the Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He can be reached at [email protected]