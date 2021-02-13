State Wildlife Commission offers free, online turkey hunting seminars

February 13, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report
RALEIGH — Free, online turkey hunting seminars are being offered in March by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

Topics will include biology, species habits, habitats, scouting, essential equipment, setup, effective shot placement, decoy placement and hunting strategies. Each class is scheduled for 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will conclude with an interactive question-and-answer session.

“The seminars are intended to be taken as a consecutive three-night workshop, however the virtual format allows for flexibility. Students may take one or more classes in the order they choose,” said Walter “Deet” James, Wildlife Commission R3 hunting specialist. “Although open to all skill levels, the seminars are especially intended for those that have never hunted and lack access to a hunting mentor.”

The 2021 Turkey Hunting Seminar schedule is March 2 and 9, “Biology for Hunters, Regulations, Where to Hunt and Scouting”; March 3 and 10, “Firearms, Ammo, Clothing and Miscellaneous Equipment”; and March 4 and 11, “Hunting Techniques and Strategies.”

Space is limited and pre-registration is required on the Wildlife Commission’s website. Classes will be held via Zoom, and participants will receive their link after registering.

The seminars are being held before the wild turkey open seasons for male or bearded turkeys, which will be April 3-9 for youth under age 18 and April 10 to May 8 statewide.

Turkey hunting rules and regulations are available in the North Carolina Inland Fishing, Hunting & Trapping Regulations Digest. For more information on turkey seminars and other skills-based seminars, visit ncwildlife.org/sbs or contact James by email at [email protected] or at 984-202-1387.