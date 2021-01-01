Florence Little Theater schedules three family friendly shows

Staff report
“Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, The Worst Singer in the World” will be the first production of the year by Florence Little Theatre. Tickets are now available. Courtesy photo

FLORENCE, S.C. — Actors have returned to the Florence Little Theatre stage with three family friendly shows this theater season.

Tickets are now available for “Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, The Worst Singer in the World,” which runs Jan. 22-30.

In 1940s New York, the performer everyone wanted to see live was Florence Foster Jenkins, an enthusiastic soprano whose pitch was far from perfect. Known as “the first lady of the sliding scale,” she warbled and screeched her way through the evening. But this delusional and joyously happy woman paid little attention to her critics. Instead, she was surrounded by a circle of devoted friends who were almost as eccentric as she was.

Based upon a true story, the play spins from Florence’s charity recitals and extravagant balls, through to her bizarre recording sessions and an ultimate triumph at Carnegie Hall in this hilarious and heart-warming comedy written by Peter Quilter and directed by Larry Chewning.

Showtimes are Jan. 22-23, and Jan. 27-30 at 7:30 p.m., and Jan. 24 at 3 p.m.

The recommended minimum age for the 2-hour production is 12.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 62 and older, and $15 for students and children.

The theater will stage an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” March 5-13 and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” April 23-May 1.

Tickets for “Murder on the Orient Express” will go on sale to the public Feb. 8. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 62 and older, and $15 for students and children.

Tickets for “Cinderella” will be available for purchase April 5. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors 62 and older, and $18 for students and children.

Tickets can be purchased by phone at 843-662-3731 or by visiting Florence Little Theatre’s website at www.florencelittletheatre.org. The theater, which is open Mondays through Fridays from noon to 5 p.m., is located at 417 S. Dargan St. in Florence, South Carolina.

If available, tickets can be purchased an hour before showtime at the theater’s Box Office.