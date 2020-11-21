Deceased UNCP student with passion for music gets musical tribute

PEMBROKE — Julia Merritt’s passion for music was undeniable.
Beyond her love for the arts, however, it was her zest for life that most affected the people she encountered as a junior music education major at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She possessed a gentle soul and a willingness to help others.
Her musical journey had only just begun when she was killed in an automobile accident in August. She was 20 years old.
Recently, the UNCP Department of Music assembled virtually to pay tribute to Merritt with a recital.
The tribute can be viewed by searching Julia Dawn Merritt at vimeo.com.
“In the UNCP music community, Julia meant so much to so many people as a student, as a colleague, as a friend and as a musician,” said Aaron Vandermeer, music professor and department chair.
“Julia had a bright spirit and a warm smile, and even though she’s left us, it’s important to the UNCP music community to mourn her loss and celebrate her life.”
Though restrictions related to COVID-19 thwarted a traditional concert, the university’s communication department produced a video montage of performances recorded on the Moore Hall stage, in a living room, in a garage and individually edited from a dozen locations. The recital ends with a photo slide show of Merritt with classmates, friends and family, and a recording of her performance with the Pembroke Singers at the 2019 Holiday Extravaganza.
Born in Fairbanks, Alaska, Merritt grew up in a military family. Her father, Douglas Merritt, served as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army. She spent her formative years in Colorado Springs, Colorado. After completing high school in Italy, where her father was stationed, she enrolled at UNCP, where she excelled as a vocalist and tubist. She was a member of the Sigma Alpha Iota music fraternity and spent two years as co-director of the Children’s Choir at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church.
“She was one of those people who could find the good in anyone,” said Alexis Baril, a UNCP junior and a close friend and roommate of Merritt. “She and I would bond by talking and cracking jokes. We became really close because we shared a similar situation. Her mom passed away a month before my mother died.”
Merritt not only had a love for music, she also shared a love for animals. She talked about one day becoming a veterinarian, in addition to a career as a music educator.
“She wanted to be in some sort of nurturing role,” Baril said. “She loved taking care of others no matter whether it was animals or youth.”
The UNCP Department of Music has established a scholarship in Merritt’s name that will be awarded each year to a deserving music student. To donate to the Julia Merritt Memorial Scholarship, visit www.uncp.edu/give/Julia.
Mark Locklear is the Public Communications specialist at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.