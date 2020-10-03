National Library Card Sign-Up Month was success at RCPL

National Library Card Sign-Up Month has wrapped, and we are very appreciative of the support we received from our Robeson County communities.
In September, we welcomed 92 new patrons to the library system, and we are so happy to have them. Throughout the month of virtual programming, we received library card selfies from patrons in support of registering for a library card, children building literacy skills by hosting virtual storytimes, and local educators and leaders sharing the importance of libraries and education. We are thankful for everyone that stepped up to show how awesome our library system is, especially during these difficult times.
The Adult Services Department has launched a new virtual book club program. Adult residents of Robeson County may request to join the “RCPL Shelf Sharers Book Club,” which is hosted online, monthly. Members of the club will not meet face-to-face or be tied to a scheduled virtual meeting. Instead, they can create an account on the website Goodreads and send us an email requesting to join. Once admitted into the club, they can read the book and jump in on discussions at their own leisure. Discussions are separated by weekly chapters, so members have a chance to discuss specific topics and themes throughout the book. Members must be 18 and older to participate.
The October book pick is a mystery, thriller by Heather Chavez titled “No Bad Deed.” Send us an email to join the club and put your library copy on hold today. The eBook is also available on Libby. Emails can be sent to Lauren Piszczor, Adult Services librarian, at [email protected]; or Sandra Britt, Circulation assistant, at [email protected] We look forward to great monthly book discussions with you.
Our Dragontastic Book Giveaway is still going on. If you have a child, age 12 and under, at home stop by one of our locations and pick up their free Scholastic book. The child does not have to be present to receive a book. The Lumberton branch also hosts Crafternoon every Thursday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. After a long day of virtual learning, pick up a craft kit to relax and make together at home.
Speaking of virtual learning, did you know we have computer and study table appointments available to the public and students? Study table appointments are limited to parents and students only, but the public can book a 45-minute computer appointment. Call your local library to find out how each type of appointment works. Parents of students also have the option to check out a hotspot for one week. Hotspots are limited, but parents can put one on hold.
Express Checkout is still available at all locations. Call and place your request and pick-up safely. Want to be the first to read the newest best-seller? Submit a Request to Purchase for new titles on our website and it will be put on hold for you. Just go to www.robesoncountylibrary.org, select the “Find Books” tab, and scroll down and submit the form for a Request to Purchase. We are not currently accepting Interlibrary Loan requests.
Lastly, the library staff is looking forward to spooky season. We are currently planning an outdoor, socially distant, Halloween event at the Main Library for the children in our community. The event will take place on the evening of Oct. 30. Please check our website and social media pages for more details as the date approaches.
Once again, we would like to thank you for being patient with us during our reopening stages. We can’t wait to welcome you all through our doors again, but in the meantime, we will continue to safely serve you the best we can.
Lauren Piszczor is an adult services librarian for the Robeson County Public Library.