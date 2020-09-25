Performance by Val Humphrey wraps up latest Spotlight on Local Talent series

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The second round of virtual performances orchestrated by the Carolina Civic Center is coming to end, and Val Humphrey will close out the show.

All performances from the theater’s Spotlight on Local Talent series are available on their Facebook page and will later will be featured on their website. The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater, located in downtown Lumberton, is presenting the series of pre-taped online concerts in place of its fall 2020 schedule of live performances, which has been moved to spring 2021 because of social-gatherings restrictions related to COVID-19.

The Spotlight on Local Talent series, directed by resident artist and Production Manager Kendrix Singletary, features intimate performances by regional artists who have a connection to the theater or have previously appeared on its stage.

Humphrey is a “multi-faceted Renaissance woman” who has been involved in the arts her entire life. She first caught the acting bug, under the direction of John Doerner, as one of the wicked stepsisters in the Carolina Civic Center’s 2003 production of “Cinderella,” and went on to work with the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Studio One Lab Series and the North Carolina Children’s Theatre.

Humphrey went on to receive her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in studio art at Marymount Manhattan College in New York City, but still enjoys frequenting the stage in the local theater scene. She’s currently working as a studio artist in Fayetteville. She was last seen as the witch in the Carolina Civic Center’s production of “Into the Woods,” and is “very excited” to be taking on the role of the Wicked Witch of the West in the theater’s June 2021 production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

The performance can be viewed on the theater’s Facebook page at “Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater” ‪at 7 p.m. Saturday, and subsequently will be shared on its web site at ‪www.carolinaciviccenter.com.

Spotlights featuring country artist Dustin Chapman, a contemporary dance collaboration from Riley Nikole Hall and Richard Thomas Bullard, and gospel performances by David and Tiffany Spencer are also available.