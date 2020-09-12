Museum of the Cape Fear opens doors to the public

FAYETTEVILLE — The Museum of the Cape Fear opened its doors to the public Friday with some new procedures in place to help ensure the safety of staff and visitors.
Measure taken include:
— Limiting the number of visitors in the museum to 25.
— Closing off areas that encourage touching.
— Installing hand sanitizer stations in many places throughout the museum.
— Cleaning areas frequently, including restrooms.
— Placing protective barriers at the information/gift shop desk.
The Museum Shop will be open with limited capacity.
Hours of operation will also change, temporarily. The museum’s new hours will be Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Areas that remain closed to the public include the steamboat exhibit, the Civil War soldier teaching corner, and the general store. Visitors will be able to view these areas, but not enter them. Touch items have been removed temporarily. No tours of the 1897 Poe House will be provided for at least 30 days after opening.
Signs are up in the museum to remind visitors of their responsibility of the museum’s expectations to follow the “Three Ws” as outlined by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services – WEAR a cloth face mask; WAIT at least six feet away from other visitors as you view the exhibits and then take your turn once there is the appropriate safe distance; and WASH hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. Anyone experiencing symptoms of illness or have recently been in contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19, are asked to postpone their visit.
Patrons can keep up to date with the museum’s plans by visiting its website at www.museumofthecapefear.ncdcr.gov, and follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram.
The Fayetteville museum follows the opening of The North Carolina Museum of Art, which welcomed visitors back to its galleries on Wednesday, also with updated hours, required free timed tickets to encourage social distancing, and increased health and safety procedures, including required cloth masks.
New gallery hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The Museum Park remains open dawn to dusk, with reopened park restrooms. Visitors must reserve a free timed ticket to access the museum’s collection. Visitors can reserve free timed tickets at visit.ncartmuseum.org for a no-touch entry experience. Tickets will also be available in both buildings; cash transactions will not be accepted.
Special exhibitions “Good as Gold: Fashioning Senegalese Women” and Leonardo Drew’s “Making Chaos Legible” open alongside Christopher Holt’s “Contemporary Frescoes/Faith and Community” and “Front Burner: Highlights in Contemporary North Carolina Painting.”
The exhibition ticket price is $18 plus tax. Tickets and more information on exhibitions are available at cartmuseum.org/summer2020.
“We look forward to welcoming visitors back to the North Carolina Museum of Art,” said Director Valerie Hillings. “Through the collection and exhibitions, we aim to take our visitors on a journey across time and place, offering the comfort of old favorites and the excitement of new discoveries. Our top priority is keeping visitors and staff safe through expanded measures that encourage social distancing and follow state safety guidelines.”
Find more information at ncartmuseum.org/covid19.