Robeson County Arts Council postpones Felt Your Pet workshop

The Robeson County Public Library is excited to share information about our new phase of library services, which started Tuesday.

RCPL Relaunch features longer computer appointments, remote printing, copying and faxing services, Express Checkout and library card registrations, and student support. We are glad to be able to safely expand our services. WiFi continues to be accessible outside all library locations.

Services that remain unavailable during RCPL Relaunch are newspapers and periodicals, browsing the stacks, notary services, the genealogy room, interlibrary loan, meeting rooms and face-to-face tech appointments. You may email your genealogy research questions to genealogy@robesoncountylibrary.org. If you’d like to recommend a book for the library to purchase, submit a Request to Purchase form on our website or call the staff to help place your request.

If you’d like to use a library computer, just call us to make an appointment! Appointments start on the top of the hour and last for 45 minutes. When possible, please limit your appointment to just yourself. If you must bring someone with you to help, we have a few stations that can accommodate a second person while maintaining social distancing. The staff will ask if you need a second chair when you’re making the appointment. If you need to print, we ask that you pay with exact change. Black-and-white prints are 20 cents per page and color prints are 50 cents per page. When you call, staff will be able to tell you when the next available appointment is. We clean stations between appointments.

Do you just need to print something quickly? We’ve started offering remote printing. Email your document to info@robesoncountylibrary.org and let the staff know you would like it printed when you arrive at the library. If you need copies made or faxes sent, staff will glove up and take care of that for you! Please plan on paying with exact change. Copies are 20 cents per page. Faxes are $1 per page.

Express Checkout will continue as it has since May. You may place holds on items through our online catalog or call the staff to request items. We get them ready for you, give you a call and get your permission to check them out. When you get to the library, give us a call and we’ll put them by the door for you to pick up! Our staff loves curating reading lists for patrons, so feel free to ask for a personalized reading list. We know our patrons miss browsing the shelves. We are evaluating how to bring browsing back safely in, hopefully, our next phase of service. We appreciate your patience!

It is the best time of year to sign up for a library card. We are celebrating National Library Card Sign Up Month all through September with fun prizes and weekly themed activities. If you have lost or damaged your library card, get a free replacement this month. Patrons who register for a new card will receive a small prize and will be automatically entered into a grand prize drawing. Current library card holders also have a chance to win prizes. All month long, when you check out books you may spy a GOLDEN TICKET in your book. If you find one of these rare golden tickets, bring it to your library to redeem a prize. Check out our website and Facebook page for more details on the weekly programs and how you can participate. The website also has a great list of library themed books for your checkout.

Last, but certainly, not least, we are offering K-12 student support to all of our local children who may be learning remotely. The Lumberton and Pembroke libraries are offering Study Study Hall appointments Monday through Friday. Students may make extended appointments to use library computers for schoolwork or reserve a study table to connect to WiFi with their device. Students must be accompanied by an adult at all times and follow social distancing practices. We also have a very small number of hot spots we are loaning from the Lumberton Library for K-12 students who attend a Robeson County school. For more information on student support, checkout the COVID-19 tab on our website or follow us on Facebook. You may also call one of those libraries to make a study hall appointment or place a hold on a hot spot.

We still have plenty of Dragontastic books to give away to children! Pop by the library this week and pick up your child’s free book. The books are for children ages 12 and under. Thank you to our sponsors, the Friends of the Robeson County Public Library and the Robeson County Community Foundation, a component fund of the North Carolina Community Foundation.

We appreciate your patience and support as we constantly evolve and implement new library services to fit the needs of the current times and conditions. We’ve really enjoyed seeing more and more patrons returning to the libraries. Thank you for using your library and come see us soon!