Robeson County Arts Council postpones Felt Your Pet workshop

September 5, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Arts Council has postponed the Felt Your Pet workshop scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Robeson County Church and Community Center.

A new date for the event has not yet been announced, but will be in the spring of 2021.

In the class, participants were to learn how to make a mini needle felted sculpture of their pets.

Visual artist and felt expert Nastassja Swift will lead the workshop and guide participants through the basic shape, building on details and incorporating wire and fine details needed to bring the pet to life.

Swift has a bachelor’s degree in fine art from Virginia Commonwealth University, with a major in painting and printmaking and a minor in craft and material studies. She is the owner and artist of D for Dolls, an online collection of handmade needle felted figures.

For more information and updates on the workshop, visit the council’s website at www.robesoncountyartscouncil.org.