Robeson County Art Council announces online art exhibition

July 3, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Art Council is inviting member artists to submit entries for the fall online art exhibition scheduled for Sept. 30 through Dec. 31.

The theme for this year’s exhibit is From the Heart – Celebrating the Complexity of the Human Condition.

The online submission period opens Sept. 13 and closes Sept. 20.

Digital images must be professional quality photos, and each artist may submit up to three images. All two-denominational and three-dimensional works will be accepted. Acceptable mediums include basketry, batik, clay and ceramics, drawings, glass, gourds, jewelry, leather crafts, metalwork, mixed-media, painting (oil, acrylics), paper, photography, printmaking, sculpture, watercolor, weaving/fiber art (no apparel), and wood crafts. All styles are accepted.

This will be a “virtual” exhibition, and more information can be obtained by email from Sandi Carter at www.robesoncountyartscouncil.org.

In other news, the council has moved from its previous location on North Roberts Avenue and has been in negotiations for space in close proximity to the Carolina Civic Center. The move-in date has been delayed as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on construction. The council hopes to move into a new location before the end of the year.

The Arts Council recently introduced its newest board of directors for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Members of the Executive Committee are Vanessa Abernathy, president; James Bass, first vice president; Nancy Fields, second vice president; Brianna Goodwin, secretary; Marion Thompson, treasurer; and Sandi Carter, Visual Arts director. Other members are Wendy Chavis, Vibrina Coronado, Larry Cox, Hannah Grass, Shaneitha Nance, Erika Nolley and Richard Sceiford.