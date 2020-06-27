Arts on Elm canceled

June 27, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Arts Council recently announced that the Arts on Elm festival scheduled for Aug. 29 has been cancelled.

The festival, which is typically held in spring, was postponed from its originally date because of the threat of COVID-19 and the state’s prohibition against gatherings of 10 or more people. The council said in a statement that the cancellation was “due to continued rise in COVID-19 positive cases in Robeson County.”

“The safety of our community supporters and artists is very important to us and we feel this is the best option for this year,” a statement from the council reads in part.

The event serves as a block party/market for local and regional artists to display and sell their handmade works, while showcasing live entertainment. It is held on the one-way portion of Elm Street between 15th and 10th streets.

The council confirmed that next year’s Arts on Elm has been scheduled for May 1.

For more information, send an email to [email protected] or call ​910-874-2787.