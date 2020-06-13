Library adapts to virus so it can serve patrons safely

Unique times call for creative measures, and Robeson County Public Library is certainly taking this to heart. COVID-19 has changed many things in many ways, and we’re no exception. From Express Checkout to a virtual Summer Reading Program we’re committed to serving you as best we can and remain safe.
Express Checkout is with us for the time being. We can’t be certain when things will change, but we are here to help you. Our main location in Lumberton is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for express checkout, while our other locations are open from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Go online with your library card and put your desired books on hold, call us when you’re ready to pick them up.
What if you don’t have a card? We can handle it. Call us and we’ll get you set up. And don’t forget our digital collection. Our digital collection is accessible online through our website, just use your card. Please return your books to our book drops, which are open now.
Another big change that we’ve made to accommodate you in this unusual time is our Virtual Summer Reading. That’s right, everything is online. To register this year, stop by our website and click on Virtual Summer Reading 2020. Fill out the registration form online. This form will go straight to our records here and that’s it! You’re registered.
There are reading logs on this page as well. The reading logs are tools for you to use at home to keep up with your reading. You should finish your reading logs by Aug. 7 and then call us. When you call us, we will tell you how to collect your prize. The prizes this year are while supplies last, but they are great! If you are unable to register online, call us and we will be happy to assist you.
Summer Reading for the library usually involves amazing guests and performances. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, we can’t gather in large groups. No one misses this more than me. I love seeing huge groups of people gathering and enjoying these performances, but our story times are not leaving us. Every Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. we will be having our story times on YouTube and Facebook. Just go to YouTube or Facebook and search Robeson County Public Library. Be there at 10 a.m.
But what about crafts? We will host craft time on Mondays and Wednesdays immediately following our 10 a.m. story times. We’re planning crafts that can easily be made at home, with adult supervision and limited supplies. We will have STEM time on Mondays at 3 p.m. and Lego Club on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. These programs will be on our Facebook and YouTube pages as well.
During the COVID-19 restrictions, we started a Dial-A-Story service. This will continue in the summer. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays we will offer Dial-A-Story from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Just call the Lumberton location for a story. Please limit this to once a day for each child. This is just another attempt to get those stories read. You can count your Dial-A-Story toward your timed reading logs for the Summer Reading Program. See our Summer Reading calendar on our website.
Our Summer Reading Program starts Monday and runs through Aug. 8. We will be having our reading program for the kids with a reading log and fun prizes when the log is completed. If you want to know more about times and online addresses please see our website, www.robesoncountylibrary.org or call the Youth Services Department at 910-738-4859, ext. 310.
Lisa Bowden is the Youth Services librarian. She can be reached at 910-738-4859, Ext. 310.