Poetry and Coloring/Drawing contest offers kids chance to win tree for dad

LUMBERTON — Amanda McLean will be celebrating her first Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The 31-year-old mom was discharged Tuesday from Southeastern Regional Medical Center after giving birth to her son, Omari Jerome McLean, on May 3 at 8:30 a.m.

Omari is one of roughly 100 babies born in the past month at Southeastern, according to Maternal/Child Health Medical Director Dr. Donald McKinley. This is not a peak time for child births, but these are stressful times because of the pandemic.

“There has, very obviously, been increased stress on expectant mothers due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” McKinley said.

McLean was a mother who experienced increased stress not just because of the pandemic but because her pregnancy was classified as high risk.

“I was already nervous going into the hospital for my first birth, but with the virus it just added to the nerves,” McLean said.

She was quarantined at home leading up to the birth, McLean said.

“I was having problems. I had to go to doctors appointments all the time because he wasn’t getting enough nutrition,” she said. “I was stressed, and I was definitely overwhelmed.”

McLean was induced on April 30 but had to have an emergency cesarean section after only being three millimeters dilated after three days.

“I wasn’t expecting to get a C-section,” McLean said.

The new mother finally gave birth to Omari, who came out 19 inches longs and weighing 5 pounds and 5 ounces. He was named after McLean’s father, who had never had a son.

“I never had this type of love. I have my nieces and nephews, who I loved to death, but this was a different type of love,” she said.

McLean said that in the end it was the staff at the hospital who made her feel safe and at home during the stressful time, which is one of Southeastern’s goals, said McKinley, who joined Southeastern Women’s Health Care about three years ago.

Unlike many other viral infections, being pregnant does not increase the risk of women getting COVID-19, McKinley said. It they do get COVID-19, they will be no more or less ill than the nonpregnant patients.

“At this time, we think that transmission of the virus from the mother to the fetus inside her womb is likely rare, but the infant can acquire the virus from the mother during or after birth,” he said.

In response to the pandemic, the hospital has adapted a multi-layer approach to keeping mothers and babies safe during the pandemic, including limiting the number of visitors allowed, the doctor said. This includes limiting only one person to be with each patient in labor and only after the visitor passes virus screening.

“We have a negative pressure — suctions out and replaces room air so that infected droplets will not spread elsewhere — labor and delivery room that provides the safest environment for delivery,” he said. “The patient’s nurse and delivery provider will wear personal protective equipment as appropriate. We will be limiting the amount of traffic in and out of the room.”

Mothers at a high risk for COVID-19 infection or have been at high risk for exposure to COVID-19 and could potentially be shedding the virus are encouraged to be kept separated from the infant, and providing breast milk by pumping may be necessary, McKinley said.

“If the patient is at low risk for having COVID-19 infection, then normal bonding and encouragement of breast feeding is strongly supported,” he said.

For pregnant mothers during this time, McKinley recommends breathing techniques, meditation, yoga/other relaxation programs, counseling for those who are in need, telephone conversations and adding audio-visual encounters to replace some clinic visits.

“We are all in this together,” McKinley said. “The best thing you can do for yourself and your baby is to stay healthy by eating correctly, exercising 30 minutes per day, seven days a week, maintain a regular sleep pattern, and take your prenatal vitamin and other medications that may be recommended by your OB provider.

“We, and the rest of our wonderful medical community, are here to help you through this.”

McLean felt positive about the overall birthing experience.

“I was just blessed. I was blessed with the nurses at the hospital and labor and delivery. They became family,” she said. “There are people who come in to just complete a job and then their are people who actually love what they do. That makes a huge difference.”

She encourages mothers to not worry during these time but to be aware.

“I would tell any pregnant mom that’s going to give birth during this time ‘Keep you head up,’” she said.

McKinley

Tomeka Sinclair Features editor