Carolina Civic Center launches virtual concert series on Facebook

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center is giving Facebook users a free front-row look into some of Robeson County’s most talented vocalists.

The theater will present the Spotlight on Local Talent: Quarantine Edition virtual concert series starting Saturday at 7 p.m. This performance series features intimate performances by regional artists who have a connection to the theater and have previously appeared on its stage.

“While the theater has had to reschedule its programming to next season — and while all of our wonderful sponsors, supporters, performers and audiences can’t be with us right now — we decided the show must go on,” said Richard Sceiford, theater executive director.

Lakota Locklear, who goes by the stage name Lakota John, will be up first Saturday with an intimate 30-minute set filmed on the Civic Center’s stage.

Locklear often is referred to as an old soul with a love for the blues. He is a musician from southeastern North Carolina who grew up listening to his dad’s music library. At 6 years old he picked up the harmonica, and at age 7, the guitar. He learned to play guitar left-handed, in standard tuning, and was intrigued by the sound of the slide guitar. At age 10, he bought himself a glass slide, placed it on his pinky finger, and he has been sliding over the frets ever since.

The artist blends traditional styles of the roots, blues, ragtime and jazz with slide guitar, banjo and mandolin. He adds in a bit of harmonica, and mixes in part of his indigenous heritage with sounds of the American Indian flute. He has been nominated for an American Music Award for Best Blues Recording, and recently won a Carolina Music Award in the Best Americana/Bluegrass category. He won first place in the 2019 Road to Memphis PBPS Blues Challenge Solo/Duo Competition and made the 2020 semifinals in Memphis at the International Blues Challenge.

Lakota has opened for, or shared the stage with, renowned native artists Pura Fe, blues icon Taj Mahal, American Indian blues rocker Keith Secola, and American songster Dom Flemons, to name a few. He tours nationally and internationally, including selected performances at the John F. Kennedy Center and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.; performances in San Bernardino, California; Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico; and a recent tour in Italy, Switzerland and Canada.

Although he’s been all over, viewers of Saturday’s show will experience a small mellow performance from the comfort of their own home.

“There will be some Edison lights hanging, and it’s just really intimate,” Kendrix Singletary said.

Singletary, the theater’s resident artist and production manager, has directed the performances and worked closely with each artist to create a very personal experience for all. He promises a professional looking show with edits and effects for the viewers.

Singletary came up with the idea of the spotlights, but he said Sceiford and Stage Manager Jonathan Brewington helped bring the plan to fruition.

“They are the left side of the brain for this project,” he said. “That’s what we do. We produce.”

The main goal was to bring light back into the darkened theater and let people know that the theater is still present even though the doors are shuttered, Singletary said.

“Due to COVID-19, we had to shut the doors, so we’re unable to provide our entertainment like we’re accustomed to doing, so we’re just dark right now,” he said. “Being the creative type it’s hard not to create so we decided since the audience couldn’t come to us we would put together an event that we can take to our audience.”

Singletary said it’s not ideal to use social media, but in these times people are turning to the medium even more so for music.

“We’re live,” Singletary said. “That’s what we do. We provide that experience so people can gather. That’s what the theater is about, gathering, but if we can’t do that, we’ve decided to go this route.”

It’s no accident that the title of the program has the attachment “quarantine edition.” If the series is a success, Singletary sees the talent spotlight being a permanent fixture for the theater.

“In the future we’ll drop that and it will just be ‘Spotlight on Local Talent,’ and we hope that it will be something we produce on a regular basis,” he said.

Other performers in the lineup include 13-year-old Addison Long on May 23; Lumbee artist Alexis Jones, who goes by the stage name Alexis Raeana, May 30; and Alexis Jones, the 2019 My Time to Shine winner, on June 6.

These performances are being screened on the theater’s Facebook page at Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater ‪at 7 p.m. and subsequently shared on the theater’s website at ‪www.CarolinaCivicCenter.com.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer