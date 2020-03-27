Oxendine promoted lieutenant colonel in US Air Force

Jimmy Martin Oxendine Jr. was promoted recently to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the United States Air Force at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida. Oxendine is assigned to the Air Force Civil Engineer Center at Tyndall and is the division chief for Expeditionary Engineering. This summer Oxendine will take Command of the 820 RED HORSE Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. Oxendine is a native of Fairmont and is the son of Jimmy and Kathy Oxendine. He is a member of the Lumbee Tribe.

