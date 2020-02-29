RCCCC food pantry volunteer Barbara Locklear sees part of her mission to spread love

LUMBERTON — One Robeson County Church and Community Center volunteer says her mission is simple: “Just love.”

Those are the words of Barbara Locklear, who can be found most weekdays in the center’s food pantry distributing boxes of food to people in need — and spreading kindness, one hug at a time.

“She has such a big heart, and you can feel her love for people just radiating out of her,” said Andrew Collier, the center’s executive director.

The 64-year-old greets people at the door with a smile, a hug and a nickname to lift their spirits.

Her love for others comes from above, she said.

“It’s something that the Lord gave me for people,” Locklear said. “The hug for people, the ‘I love you,’ He gave me that for people.”

And she intends to share that love with people who need it most.

“A lot of our folks wouldn’t be here if they didn’t have to be here,” she said.

Locklear said loving others helps lighten their load.

“They need that because they come to us for food,” she said. “Some people don’t have food. So they, they need loving too. They need that.”

The food pantry, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and on Fridays, serves up to 90 people in a day’s time, she said. Locklear works alongside three other pantry workers to help make that happen.

“Some days it might be 30. Some days it might be 50,” she said of the number of people served.

Locklear started volunteering at the center in 2012 with her daughter.

She said the people keep her coming back.

“I just love interacting with people,” Locklear said.

And her small acts of kindness are making an impact on people around her.

Tonya Covington, who frequents the food pantry, said Locklear feels like a part of her family.

“She’s a sweet lady,” Covington said Tuesday before sharing a hug with Locklear.

Fairmont resident Burley Demery also embraced Locklear.

Locklear said Demery often brings her jelly when he comes to the pantry and hugs her before he leaves.

Her coworkers also said she has made them better people. She hugs them each day and tells them she loves them, Locklear said.

“She makes me smile,” said Wendy Hardin, food pantry manager. “She brings out the best in me.”

Hardin said she also receives text messages from Locklear that encourage her when she needs it most.

“She’s just an amazing person,” said Brianna Goodwin, assistant director for operations at the center. “We couldn’t do what we do here without her help.”

Locklear received the 2019 Volunteer of the Year Award for her service in the pantry at the center’s annual banquet.

“It’s great people like Ms. Barbara that make a place like this possible,” Collier said.

Her dedication to the food pantry is unmatched, he said.

“She comes out here like this is her job,” Collier said with a laugh.

To Barbara, it is.

“This is work to me,” she said. “This is work and enjoyment.”

Collier also said Locklear’s compassion shines through in difficult times.

On Dec. 23, Locklear held the hand of a a 56-year-old woman after she accidentally drove her vehicle through the food pantry. Locklear was in the pantry when the crash happened, and kept the driver calm until medical personnel arrived, he said. No one was injured in the accident, and the pantry was closed until Feb. 17 for repairs.

“She just cares about people,” he said.

And that quality extends beyond her work in the pantry.

She has been visiting people in WoodHaven Nursing, Alzheimer’s and Rehabilitation Care Center a few days each month for about four years, Locklear said. She has no relatives at the assisted living facility, but she enjoys spending time with the residents.

Locklear said she was concerned about loneliness among people in nursing homes and assisted living facilities and decided to begin visiting them after being encouraged to do so by members of her church.

“They pray for me and I pray for them,” she said with a laugh.

Locklear lives in Lumberton with her 74-year-old husband, Truman; her 20-year-old granddaughter Raven Hammonds and 9-year-old grandson Savion Sanders, who she has raised since birth. She and her husband share two daughters: 49-year-old Amelia Fields and 43-year-old Sheila Hammonds. Locklear also helped raise Michael Shane Fields II, her 21-year-old grandson, who is now serving in the U.S. Navy.

