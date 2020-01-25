There are many ways for residents to connect with the RCPL

Fountain Fountain

The new year brings many opportunities to be involved with your public library.

The Youth Services Department has started programs again. Lumberton currently hosts storytime on Mondays and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Lego club is in St. Pauls on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and in Lumberton on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Red Springs offers storytime on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., St. Pauls’ storytime is Wednesday at 4 p.m. and Pembroke’s storytime is Thursday at 4 p.m. We have a new Youth Services specialist starting next week, so after her training is complete, programming will go back to its full schedule.

If you have a preschool-age child at home, please consider signing them up for our 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Any child from birth to preschool can be registered. Sign them up for a library card, check out books that your child will enjoy and read, read, read. You will be given a reading log to check off every time you read to your child. Every time a child finishes a reading log, they get to visit the treasure chest. How can you hit 1,000 books? It would equal one bedtime story every night for three years, 10 books a week for two years, or 20 books a week for a year — that’s only three per day. The goal of this program is to instill a love of reading in young children and help prepare them to be successful readers when they transition to school. If you have questions, please feel free to contact our Youth Services librarian, Lisa Bowden.

Another way to connect at your library is through our beginning genealogy classes. Kelly Mecifi, Technical Services librarian, hosts the classes every second Thursday of the month at 10 a.m. Registration is required. The February class is titled “Are We There Yet?” It will discuss roadblocks in your research, organization, using computer software and online organization. The class is on Feb. 13. The March class is “To DNA, or not to DNA? That is the Question!” It will review many of the current DNA tests available to the public. The class is on March 12. To register, please call the library at 910-738-4859.

Do you have a quick tech question? Drop-in and ask. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the main library, staff are available for quick questions about cell phones, laptops, tablets, eBooks and online databases. For more extensive help, 30-minute appointments can be made with a librarian. To schedule an appointment, call Lauren Piszczor, Adult Services librarian, at 910-738-4859, Ext. 305.

We definitely hope to see many patrons visiting the library this spring to complete the U.S. Census. The library will be supporting the census in several ways. In February, we will be hosting a community information session with a representative from the census to help everyone learn what to expect. There will be a session in Pembroke and Lumberton. We will also host a census help day in each of our libraries. We will bring laptops and have staff available to assist patrons with the technical aspects of completing the form. We will also designate one public computer station per library as a census station and everyone can get a free guest pass to complete their form. We are still working on all of the details and preparing marketing materials, but I felt like it was important to announce that the county library will be offering help with the census over the next few months. We will be sharing details as soon as possible via our website, social media, newspaper articles and in-house flyers. For more general information about the census, please visit 2020Census.gov.

We are also in the planning phase for National Library Week, which is April 19-25. The spring book sale is returning that week on April 22-24. We will be ending the week with a Patron Appreciation Day on Friday, April 24. More information about these events will be shared in the coming month.

Don’t forget there is still time to turn in your Winter Reading sheet. Kids and teens were tasked with reading 600 minutes. Adults must read four books. The last day to turn in reading logs is Feb. 1. Anyone who completes their reading log is entered into a prize drawing for a book-movie combo. The kids 3 and under prize is “The Lion King.” Kids 4 to 12 is “Captain Underpants,” teens 13 to 17 is “The Princess Bride,” and the adult prize is “The Goldfinch.” Thank you to our sponsor Railroad Friction Products, Domino’s Pizza of Lumberton and the Lumberton Bowling Center. We couldn’t do all of the fun things for our readers without the support of our community.

I hope you’ll come visit the library soon and find a program, a book or both to enjoy. It is only the beginning of 2020 and we are looking forward to bringing more programs and resources your way.

Katie Fountain Contributing columnist

Katie Fountain is the director of the Robeson County Public Library.

