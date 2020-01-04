Loflin-Walker Memorial Christmas Fund keeps giving big with help of residents, businesses

St. Pauls Lions Club Treasurer Jeff Walters accepts a $1,000 check from Dr. Ann Lieberman and her team at Lieberman & Lieberman Optometry in St. Pauls for the Loflin-Walker Memorial Christmas Fund. Lieberman and her husband, Dr. Nathan Lieberman, has been giving to the fund for more than 20 years and are longtime members of the club. St. Pauls Lions Club Treasurer Jeff Walters accepts a $1,000 check from Dr. Ann Lieberman and her team at Lieberman & Lieberman Optometry in St. Pauls for the Loflin-Walker Memorial Christmas Fund. Lieberman and her husband, Dr. Nathan Lieberman, has been giving to the fund for more than 20 years and are longtime members of the club.

ST. PAULS — The town of St. Pauls has again proven that its “big heart” still beats strong and steady when it comes to serving the needs of its community.

The St. Pauls Lions club issued its annual call for local businesses, clubs, churches and individuals to take part in the 34th year of the Loflin-Walker Memorial Christmas Fund and many answered that call.

“I think it’s become a tradition,” said Beth Ward, the daughter of one the fund’s namesakes, Joe Loflin. “We’ve had a lot of folks who are longtime contributors to the fund who grew up in St. Pauls but have not lived there for a number of years, and we rely on their continued dedication to the fund in order to meet the ever-growing need of the fund.”

The tally to date has been $26,298.56, enough to spread holiday cheer for 244 families, which includes more than 1,000 residents, almost half the town’s population.

Club members say the fund’s ability to generate the money each year is because of the dedicated donors.

“The vast majority comes from individuals,” said Jeff Walters, St. Pauls Lion’s Club treasurer.

The fund was named in honor of two late former club members, Joe Loflin, the longtime town administrator, and Johnny Walker, the longtime club secretary.

“My dad was just such a strong person,” Ward said. “He would go without himself just to make sure someone he knew with a need had that need met.”

The Lions Club, under the leadership of the late Loflin, began what was then the Walker Fund in 1985. Loflin started the fund when he noticed St. Pauls residents were contributing to a similar fund drive in Fayetteville and decided his hometown could do the same thing. When Loflin passed away in 2011, the effort became the Loflin-Walker Memorial Christmas Fund.

“My father always wanted to make sure everybody had a little Christmas cheer,” Ward said.

The first fund drive raised about $4,000 and helped about 40 to 50 people. It grew with help from the St. Pauls Review, but lost that key ally about decade ago when the local newspaper ceased publication.

Much like The Robesonian and its Empty Stocking Fund, the St. Pauls Review was used to remind people of the need and to list people who contributed. The Robesonian, in the interim, has provided some help, but not with the regularity that the local newspaper did. With help from the St. Pauls Review, the fund generated up to $40,000 some years.

“With the closing of the paper, the Lion’s Club’s work was that much more important,” Beth Ward said.

Ward’s sons, Tyler and Zach Ward, took to social media to generate support and donations by creating a Facebook page and listing contributors’ names.

“With the The Robesonian being so faithful to publish the work that is going on and through the work that Tyler does through the Facebook ,I just think it serves as a constant reminder to people,” Ward said.

The weekly posting in The Robesonian’s paper helped with the older donors who are not on social media, she said.

On Dec. 21, gift certificates were distributed to people who do not have school-aged children. Certificates were taken to the three in-town public schools before they closed for the Christmas holiday and distributed to applicants with school-aged children.

“I’ve delivered some in-person myself,” Walters said.

Applications were placed with the St. Pauls Town Hall, Lumbee Bank, the public library and the schools. Applicants are required to be a St. Pauls resident or have a child in one of the schools in St. Pauls and to pass a screening process, which takes about 30 days.

The certificates given are based on the applicant’s needs. Whether it’s a large family in need of meals and toys for Christmas or an elderly person who lives alone and needs propane and groceries, the fund helps a wide range of people. And St. Pauls’ economy benefits because the certificates are redeemed at local businesses.

Maxway, Piggly Wiggly, Fresh Foods, Lumber River Propane, Woods Quick Stop and AmeriGas have partnered with the fund for years. Last year, for the first time, the club partnered with Brisson Drugs for the purchase of prescription drugs.

Most of the money was distributed before Christmas, but the fund runs yearlong and assists the town in other ways.

“We’re answering the need throughout the year,” Lion’s Club President Durham White said.

After Christmas the club uses fund money to help people who suffered major fire damage and to provide eye exams and glasses from the town’s optometrists, Dr. Nathan Lieberman, a club member, and his wife, Dr. Ann, or other needs as they arise, White said.

The fund has served as Loflin’s legacy and reminder of his love for giving.

“His greatest joy was seeing the faces of the recipients,” Beth Ward said. “It is wonderful to see his heart for the community live on through this fund.”

She often compares the town to a well-known town on the “Andy Griffith Show.”

“I know that St. Pauls is known as the ‘Little Town with a Big Heart,’ but it’s true,” she said. “We tell most people we live in Mayberry. They know the camaraderie involved and the genuine care that existed in the fictitious setting, but it’s true in St. Pauls.”

