Couple celebrate 55 years

October 19, 2019 robesonian Features 0
Albert and Martha Lowery will celebrate 55 years of marriage on Sunday. The couple married Oct. 20, 1964, in the home of Albert’s parents. They have two children, six grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_scan0001.jpg